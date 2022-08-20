On a road trip, a weekend vacation or a long stay away from home and having a hard time deciding on the right place for lunch or dinner? There are tools to make your decision easier.
Take my June visit to our nation’s capital, for instance, where I spent a good deal of time deciding on where to dine at the restaurants that best fit my tastes and wallet. There are roughly a gazillion restaurant choices in D.C. alone. Luckily, there are resources available to tourists and business travelers alike to narrow down your options and find your best choice(s).
A good place to start is at your hotel, which almost always has a menu portfolio of nearby restaurants — or an informed concierge or front desk clerk ready to offer suggestions.
You might also want to check online with the local convention and visitors bureau or tourist information agency. Their websites almost always have a link to restaurants. Sometimes, they’re also categorized by type of cuisine, price range, family friendly and other categories. Washington.org, the website I checked out on my recent visit, goes even further — providing categories like affordable eats, best brunches, dishes to try, Black owned establishments and more.
Julie Marshal, domestic media relations manager for Destination DC, says her organization “features listings of individual restaurants on washington.org and includes editorial content that’s updated regularly with categories like best patios, what’s new, hottest restaurants to try, restaurants by neighborhood etc.”
“We also frequently feature restaurants on our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook Instagram and Tik Tok,” she explains. “DC’s Michelin-starred food scene is a huge selling point of the city, and is also a stand alone piece of editorial content on our website.”
Other online resources include travel review websites like Trip Advisor, Kayak and Yelp, which are broken down by categories like brew pub, American, ethnic choices and more. Some even provide photos of the restaurant, its décor and popular dishes, and have links to restaurant websites, their location, directions and phone numbers.
Next time you find yourself in D.C., here are three of the restaurants I honed in on during my June visit. I tried to vary my experiences enough to cover as many bases as possible, and all three proved foodie worthy.
Something Fashionably Upscale
La Bise (The Kiss), a modern, bright, and colorful 21st Century French restaurant, showcases modern, seasonal interpretations of classic French fare. Standout dishes include Grilled Main Lobster with English peas, Chantenay carrots, hoe cake and ginger-carrot emulsions; and Spanish Octopus with heirloom bean cassoulet, Calabrian chili, garlic scape and ramp aioli.
Martin Vahtra of Projects Design Associates of New York, a James Beard Foundation award-nominated restaurant designer, is the creative visionary behind the space — which is meant to mirror the memorable French cuisine, served from the dynamic open kitchen.
An outdoor patio is available in the spring and summer months (weather permitting) and can accommodate 40 guests seated. A knowledgeable in-house sommelier was available for wine pairing the evening of my visit but you might want to try the La Bise Knees cocktail instead, a blend of Bar Hill gin, thyme honey and citrus.
If You Go: 800 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, DC. Phone 202-463-8700. www.labisedc.com.
Something Whimsical
A relatively new restaurant, Crazy Aunt Helen’s opened in 2021 and won DC magazine’s Best New Restaurant award. Bright, colorful and slightly over the top with its Auntie Mame glitz, the restaurant is as colorful as a peacock.
Varnished wooden floors are a mild contrast to the vibrant colors that brighten the walls with lime green, purple and pink with a magenta staircase leading to the second floor (what else) Peacock Room, often the site of colorful entertainment many evenings.
The restaurant serves what owner Shane Mayson calls American comfort with a touch of the South. Mayson started his restaurant career at age 18 and has worked in the food industry ever since.
At age 52, he decided to open his own restaurant and called on local antique and home furnishings guru Pixie Windsor to help out with the décor. Windsor, whose favorite color is pink, is known for her maximalist style. It manifests itself all over the eatery decorated with huge paintings by local artists that change out every two months. Even the outside patio, which seats a dozen or so, has splashes of pink, the color of the tables and chairs.
When it came time to name his new eatery, Mayson decided to acknowledge one of his aunts, who he insists was not crazy but warm and loving.
“Warm and loving Aunt Helen just doesn’t have the same panache and vibe as Crazy Aunt Helen,“ he explains.
If You Go: 718 8th Street SE, Washington, DC 202-750-8140 or www.crazyaunthelens.com.
Something Upscale, Not Stuffy
Although the Logan Tavern has only been around since 2003, it has a much older vibe. Old-fashioned globe chandeliers, a giant clock above the bar, huge photos of architectural elements of Logan Square and comfortable booths ring out time-honored traditions and beckon from another era.
Manager Larry Robinson calls the tavern’s style of food casual American cuisine with a modern twist. The eatery’s website describes the menu as fresh, seasonal, local and hand-crafted items. And the fact that the tavern sports its own farm in La Plata, Maryland certainly underscores that description.
While somewhat undersized, the bill of fare includes favorites like Southern fried chicken, classic meatloaf, ginger grilled pork chops, crab cakes and Korean Vegan Bowl. The Logan is also known for its exceptional hamburgers.
The starters veer into creative options like ginger calamari, crispy Korean wings and vegan mushroom tacos. Save room for desserts. They’re scrumptious and adventurous like Logan’s Mango Key Lime pie.
For brunch, the tavern offers make-your-own Bloody Marys, where by you pick your own brand of vodka, hot, medium or mild spice and a selection of garnishes including shrimp. The beer selections are mostly local, but the wines represent all regions of the globe.
If you decide to take the Metro, get off at DuPont Circle and walk a few blocks down P Street, one of the most gorgeous, tree-lined and stately urban avenues you’ll ever see.
If You Go: 1423 P St. NW, Washington DC 202-332-3710 or www.logantavern.com.