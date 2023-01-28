Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

While our nation’s capital isn’t as well known for its jazz and jazz history as much as New Orleans, Chicago or New York, it does have a lively contemporary jazz scene and impressive jazz heritage.

This is something I discovered during a recent visit over New Year’s weekend when I learned that Washington, D.C., is the birthplace of jazz luminaries like Duke Ellington, Charlie Rouse, Billy Hart and Davey Yarborough. Additionally, Dr. Billy Taylor, Pearl Bailey, Jelly Roll Morton and Billy Eckstine spent a considerable portion of their lives and careers in D.C.

Dave Zuchowski has been writing about travel for 26 years, and his articles have made the pages of many newspapers and magazines across the country, including AAA, Pathfinders, West Virginia Magazine, Southsider, and Westsylvania. He writes for the Herald-Standard Newspaper, based in Fayette County, Pennsylvania.

