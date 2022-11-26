Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Exiting the train station at Harpers Ferry in mid-October, I was astonished by the beauty of the landscape. The steeple of St. Peter’s Church rose high above the stretch of charming buildings along Potomac and High streets. The raging Potomac and Shenandoah rivers added a bit of drama, flanking the historic village on two sides until they merged at the V-shaped point in dramatic fashion.

The pedestrian and CSX railroad bridges, which connect the town to Maryland across the Potomac, offered stunning architectural contrasts to the high hills that semi-circle the town with blazes of autumnal color. No wonder, I thought, Harpers Ferry draws close to a half-million visitors each year.

Dave Zuchowski has been writing about travel for 26 years, and his articles have made the pages of many newspapers and magazines across the country, including AAA, Pathfinders, West Virginia Magazine, Southsider, and Westsylvania. He writes for the Herald-Standard Newspaper, based in Fayette County, Pennsylvania.

