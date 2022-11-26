Exiting the train station at Harpers Ferry in mid-October, I was astonished by the beauty of the landscape. The steeple of St. Peter’s Church rose high above the stretch of charming buildings along Potomac and High streets. The raging Potomac and Shenandoah rivers added a bit of drama, flanking the historic village on two sides until they merged at the V-shaped point in dramatic fashion.
The pedestrian and CSX railroad bridges, which connect the town to Maryland across the Potomac, offered stunning architectural contrasts to the high hills that semi-circle the town with blazes of autumnal color. No wonder, I thought, Harpers Ferry draws close to a half-million visitors each year.
The lower town is actually a national historical park supervised by the National Park Service. If you’re driving, parking downtown is extremely limited, but visitors can catch a free shuttle from the parking lot at the Visitor Center just off Shoreline Drive, a much better option.
In town, a film titled “A Place in Time” highlights the history of Harpers Ferry and is shown in the first building on the river side of Shenandoah Street near the park shuttle stop.
The main thoroughfare through lower town is lined by reconstructed buildings furnished to the period. On a leisurely stroll, visitors can peek inside, sometimes even walk through, a Shoemaker Shop, the Provost Marshall’s Office, the Stipes Boarding House, the Master Armorer’s House, a general store and Whitehall Tavern, which explorer Merriweather Lewis was supposed to have frequented prior to his expedition across the continent.
The most-visited structure in the park is the John Brown Fort, originally the armory’s fire engine house. During the avid abolitionist’s raid on the town in a failed attempt to capture the armory and arm rebellious slaves, Brown and his followers took shelter in the building on Oct. 17, 1859.
Federal troops under the command of Robert E. Lee stormed the structure the next day and took Brown captive, shattering his hopes that the slaves in the Southern states would rise up against their masters. Eventually, Brown was found guilty of numerous crimes and hanged.
The small 35-by-24-foot “fort” is thought to be West Virginia’s most peripatetic building. According to SAH Archipedia, the structure was dismantled and rebuilt in Chicago as part of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. It returned to Harpers Ferry in 1895-96, when it was rebuild on Bolivar Heights, then later moved to a site near Storer College. The fifth and final site near its original location became its permanent home in 1967-68. Ironically, the building is thought to have retained much of its original material despite the federal assault and several relocations.
If you’d like to know more about John Brown, a museum directly across from the fort has many displays and videos that cover major aspects of his life.
After exploring lower town and the site of the expansive grounds of the now-razed arsenal, I began to walk along High Street with its commercial shops, restaurants and B&Bs. Soon, I was drawn to a series of stone steps perpendicular to High Street that led up a steep hill to the town’s oldest house. Built by the town’s founder and finished in 1782, it overlooks venerable St. Peter’s Church, one of the town‘s many architectural gems.
Continuing up the hill, I came to Jefferson Rock, a large, stone slab mounted on four stone pillars. From this awe-inspiring overlook, high above the Shenandoah, Thomas Jefferson, during a 1783 visit, was so moved he claimed the scene was “worth a voyage across the Atlantic.”
Back on High Street, I popped into True Treats, the nation’s only research-based historical candy company. Owner Susan Benjamin is quite the candy historian and has written a number of books on the history of candy. Her 10th book, “Sweet as Sin: The Unwrapped Story of How Candy Became America’s Pleasure,” covers North America’s history of candies and confections.
In the store, over 500 for-sale selections are arranged roughly by chronology, starting with ancient peoples and Native Americans up through retro favorites of the mid-1900s. Benjamin includes the story of each item on its label and tag as well as on her website www.truetreatscandy.com.
For lunch, I stopped at the Rabbit Hole restaurant on High Street, home to over 100 local and imported beers and an outdoor patio overlooking Maryland Heights. According to waitress Kate Hefner, some of the building is underground, explaining the short walk down a path to the eatery’s entrance.
Chef Joshua Sawyer is said to create a fresh, mouth-watering, health-focused food menu accommodating as many dietary preferences as possible. After enjoying his delicious and unusual Pork Shank appetizer and Philly cheese steak, I savored his Limoncello Cake, an item I highly recommend.
Across the street at 163 Public Way, I wandered into Magpie Pottery, the town’s only operating studio, where Joe Straka fabricates before your very eyes unique, one-of-a-kind stoneware and raku pottery. In addition to pottery, the store also features rare polished stones, crystals, unusual jewelry, and ornaments made on site. Visit hfpottery.com.
Outdoor enthusiasts might like to tackle the 5-mile Maryland Heights Trail, rated a moderately difficult hike, where the view from the top is breath-taking and selfie-worthy. The hike is about 4.5 miles round trip and loops back to the starting point. An average hiker can complete the trail in 2.5 to 3 hours.
The Harpers Ferry area has a total of 20 scenic miles of hiking trails, and the rivers offer whitewater rafting, tubing, kayaking, canoeing and fishing.
For more information, phone 304-535-2627.
For an additional place to dine, the Coach House Grill at 160 High St., has both indoor and patio dining and a menu that includes many items like hummus, burgers and panini voted the best in Harpers Ferry. Check out its list of Hillbilly Hydration cocktails, which includes Appalachian Trail Tea, a mix of vodka, gin, rum, tequila, sweet tea, sweet-and-sour mix and lemonade. Phone 540-514-6255.
For a place to stay, the Quality Inn, 26 Union St., merits a Gold award with amenities like a complimentary hot breakfast, free Internet, free local calls and a fitness gym. Phone 304-535-6391.