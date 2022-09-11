CLEVELAND — Cleveland rarely hits the list of the top food destinations in the U.S. But the city is still a potent draw for foodies interested in some unique culinary treats. With the help of Destination Cleveland, the city’s tourism bureau, I was able to come up with some gastronomic hotspots favored by the locals.
I started off at the West Side Market, where I met up with Susan Chapo, owner of Relish Food Tours. Chapo really knows her way around not only the market, but also the city’s rich culinary scene.
The market, built in 1912, is easy to spot with its 137-foot-tall clock tower. With Chapo as my guide, we explored the massive structure with more than 100 booths offering everything from fresh produce, meats and dairy products to baked goods, ethnic foods, spices and international delicacies.
First stop: Frank’s Bratwurst, operated by three generations of the Ratschki family since 1970, when it sold chopped brats on a plate for 45 cents. Using an old family recipe, Frank’s sells its brats “Cleveland style,” with local Bertman’s Ballpark mustard, kraut and horseradish.
At Czuchraj Meats, another long-time market vendor (68 years), we sampled jerky, done in a variety of styles, and looked over their inventory of fresh sausages and smoked meats.
At Narrin’s Asian Spices and Sauce, we were amazed by the lineup of bottled hot sauces, likely the largest collection in the city. The vendor also stocks a large selection of spices and specialty foods like dried seaweed, preserved radish, canned Asian fruits and much more.
Just a short walk outside, Ohio City Farm, one of the nation’s largest urban farms, is a 6-acre enclave where garden vegetables of all sorts are hand grown and sold to the public Saturday mornings at a stand just outside the gate.
Chapo ended our tour on a sweet note at Mitchell’s Ice Cream, 1867 W. 25th St., where we sat on the second floor overlooking the production kitchen and spooned up flavors like caramel fudge brownie and wildberry chunk.
Lunch took us to Ohio’s first craft brewery, Great Lakes Brewing Company, at 2516 Market Ave. Here, you’ll find beer as one of the ingredients in some of the dishes on its menu of Midwest comfort food.
In the lively beer garden, we spotted a small flag above the bar that marks the spot where a bullet shot at Eliot Ness missed while he sat enjoying a beer while serving as director of public safety.
After checking into the dog-friendly Kimpton Schofield Hotel, we strolled across the street to the gorgeous Cleveland Trust Rotunda Building, once a bank where Rockefeller kept his funds for safe keeping. The 1908 building features a 61-foot-diameter, 85-foot-high rotunda, topped with a Tiffany-style, stained-glass dome.
In 2015, Heinman’s upscale grocery opened in the space and, instead of teller windows, visitors will find some of the most top-quality meat, fish, produce and prepared food around.
Another amazing architecture gem, the 1890 Victorian Arcade, is the nation’s first shopping mall. The gorgeous building is two, nine-story buildings joined by a five-story arcade covered by a glass skylight. It is located at 401 Euclid Ave.
Currently, the Arcade is home to a hotel and independent shops, including food stores and eateries. 401 Euclid Avenue.
Dinner that evening took us to Betts, short for Elizabeth, wife of architect Levi Schofield, who designed the 1902 building (now the Kimpton Schofield Hotel) that houses the restaurant at 2000 E. 9th St. Casual yet upscale, the restaurant serves classic American dishes with an emphasis on freshness and whole foods.
More Cleveland eats
Heck’s Café, 2927 Bridge Ave., reputedly offers one of Cleveland’s best gourmet burgers in a 120-year-old brick townhouse with indoor garden seating.
For pierogis, The South Side in the historic Tremont district has some of the best in the city. 2207 W. 14th St. Or try the Pierogi Palace in the West Side Market, which serves both traditional pierogis and exotics like buffalo pork and spicy cabbage.
While in the Tremont neighborhood, you might want to explore the Farmers Market, where I discovered Lamar Pies — small, unique pies — some of which, like vinegar and white bean, I had never heard of let alone tasted.
For one of Cleveland’s signature food creations, you must try a Polish boy, a kielbasa sandwich topped with French fries, coleslaw and BBQ sauce. Destination Cleveland has an entire web page listing places that serve them.
Like BBQ? Mabel’s is a creation of celebrity chef Michael Symon, who assembled a BBQ style Cleveland can call its own. Among its ingredients are Bertman’s Ballpark Mustard and Eastern European spices slathered over meats like brisket smoked over local fruitwood.
Relish warm and buttery biscuits? Shawnda Moye started Cleveland Biscuit Heads, which offers deliciousness in the form of unrivaled biscuit sammies along with a variety of pastries and lunch sandwiches.
For more information on Cleveland’s food scene, contact Susan Capo of Relish Food Tours. Capo and staff lead several walking food tours and are a trove of information on the city’s food scene. Capo can offer advice on everything from where to get the best pizza to ethnic food, pasta and more, and she can plan a customized food itinerary. Phone 440-622-4465 or www.relishcle.com.
For more information on Cleveland, phone 216-875-6600 or www.thisiscleveland.com.
For a place to stay, the Kimpton Schofield, 2000 E. 9th St. Conveniently located downtown in a beautiful 1902 brick building within walking distance to Playhouse Square and Progressive Field, home to the Guardians baseball team.
In 2016, the Kimpton Schofield opened after an extensive renovation that kept many of the Victorian elements intact.
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants recently announced an exclusive partnership with Wag, a mobile-first platform that connects pet parents with professional pet caregivers for pet boarding, sitting and walking for guests staying at any of their 65-plus properties in the US. Phone 216-357-2377 or www.theschofieldhotel.com.