KEMPTON, Pa. — It’s one thing to be a birder. It’s another to leave the visitor center at Hawk Mountain near Kempton, Pennsylvania, and hike to the top of the 1,521-foot-tall peak on Kittatinny Ridge in search of some of the most awe-inducing birds of the continent.

Up to the challenge, I left the visitor center for a quick look around the 2-acre Native Plant Garden near the trailhead. The garden boasts more than 250 species of native flowers, trees, shrubs, grasses and vines that attract more than 40 species of butterflies and countless birds.

