KEMPTON, Pa. — It’s one thing to be a birder. It’s another to leave the visitor center at Hawk Mountain near Kempton, Pennsylvania, and hike to the top of the 1,521-foot-tall peak on Kittatinny Ridge in search of some of the most awe-inducing birds of the continent.
Up to the challenge, I left the visitor center for a quick look around the 2-acre Native Plant Garden near the trailhead. The garden boasts more than 250 species of native flowers, trees, shrubs, grasses and vines that attract more than 40 species of butterflies and countless birds.
After a quick garden stroll, I made my way uphill to the North Lookout, where I found several birders eagerly looking skyward for sightings of birds of prey. One of them, Dan Knarr of New Ringgold, Pennsylvania, has been a birder since age 16. In the 1970s, he served as a bird spotter, one of the volunteers who keeps records of passing raptors.
“Why even bother to count?” you might ask. The answer is that raptors are the top of the food chain and give biologists a good idea of how some of the world’s ecosystems are faring. It’s also a way to estimate the population of the normally reclusive birds.
Another spotter, Jason Deeter, proved an early bird riser. He started his count at 6:45 in the morning and, by noon, had already recorded in his log 1 black vulture, 26 sharp-shinned hawks, 1 cooper’s hawk, 29 red tail hawks and 2 broad-winged hawks.
Glancing around, I noticed a cloth owl figurine mounted at the top of a pole on the lookout. I couldn’t help but ask what the odd fixture was all about. Turns out, hawks and eagles are owl enemies because the latter raid their nests. The owl figure was meant to draw competitive raptors closer to the spotters. Sometimes the hostile avians attack the mounted decoy, despite the fact that humans are close by.
You might wonder why Hawk Mountain is such a popular venue for raptor fans. Turns out, the Appalachians run northeast to southwest. Prevailing winds arising from the northwest blow into the ridges, causing significant updrafts. The migrants take advantage of the phenomenon and seemingly “surf” their way south while migrating.
Hawk Mountain wasn’t always a safe thoroughfare for migrating birds, however. According to Hawk Mountain Chronology, at one time the Pennsylvania Game Commission offered hunters $5 for every goshawk shot during migrating season, as the birds were considered pests. Appalled by this slaughter, birder Richard Plough photographed hundreds of killed birds and published his photos in “Bird Lore“ magazine in 1932. Note: Photos of the massacred birds are exhibited in the Hawk Mountain Visitor Center.
Two years later, Rosalie Edge, horrified by what she saw, unilaterally ended the annual shoot by buying the property, changing the name of the mountain to the present one and turning it into a sanctuary.
Annually, about 24,000 raptors of all kinds pass by Hawk Mountain, making it a hot spot for birders and nature lovers. The official raptor count begins in mid-August and runs through mid-December. Species-wise, September is best for viewing bald eagles, ospreys and broad-wing hawks. October brings sharp-shinned and Cooper’s hawks, while November is red-tailed hawk and golden eagle season.
If you’re not an early riser, you’re in luck. The thermals along Kittatinny Ridge don’t usually start up until 8 a.m., when the birds start using them to ease their way south. Interestingly, spring migrations in the northern direction are not as exciting as those in the fall, because the winds disperse the returning birds over a much larger area.
Staff at Hawk Mountain Refuge conduct avian-themed, guided walks, lectures and classes on weekends, and the 2,500-acre, non-profit sanctuary has more than 8 miles of hiking trails. Hiking is permitted only from dawn to dusk and includes a $10 admission fee. Advance purchase is recommended online at hawkmountain.ticketleap.com. For more information, phone 610-756-6961 or hawkmountain.org.
Other area attractions
The D.G. Yuengling & Son Brewery is America’s oldest operating brewing company. Founded in 1829, the brewery offers tours every day but Sunday. Tours include a walk through hand-carved tunnels where the beer had been kept cool and a look at older beer-making equipment still in use. At the end of the tour, visitors get to choose two 7-ounce samples from a tap of 11 available beers. www.yuengling.com.
In Reading, the seven-story, landmark, Japanese-style Pagoda at the top of Penn Mountain often comes as a surprise to visitors. Although the Pagoda is closed to the public, the up-close look at the structure and the 30-mile vista from the top of the mountain is worth the drive. www.readingpagoda.com.
The Reading Area Firefighters Museum is no ordinary museum. Housed in the 1876 Liberty Fire Company, the historic building holds hundreds of prized artifacts in the collection that explore the history of firefighting and how communications and firefighting techniques have changed and improved over the past 20-plus years. 501 5th St. www.readingareafirefightersmuseum.com.
In town, the five-story GoggleWorks Center for the Arts gets its name from a former goggle manufacturer and is an amazing showcase for the arts with several exhibition galleries, teaching studios, a 130-seat theater and a gift shop with tantalizing inventory of works by in-house and area artists. 201 Washington St. www.goggleworks.org.
In West Reading, a stroll along bustling Penn Avenue will introduce visitors to a blend of shops, eateries and craft breweries. The next street over, Cherry Street, is lined with buildings sporting a series of imaginative murals, many worthy of a selfie.
Where to stay
The Doubletree by Hilton, 701 Penn St., is in the heart of Downtown Reading. This exceptional hotel boasts a fabulous multi-item breakfast buffet, free shuttle service, a creatively designed lobby and first floor, an indoor pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Phone 610-375-8000. www.reading.doubletree.com.
Where to eat
The Peanut Bar and Restaurant, 332 Penn St., has been in the same location since 1933 with three generations of the Kramer family tending the business. Look for bowls of peanuts on each table, a tradition since 1935, as is the patron practice of throwing their empty shells on the floor. The menu includes inflation-fighting specials like shepherd’s pie, beginnings like award-winning wings and the bestselling entrée, Lemon Parmesan Flounder. 610-376-8500. www.peanutbar.com.
Judy’s on Cherry calls itself a hearth-fired Euro café that serves Mediterranean fine dining. The creative menu includes everything from wonderfully-crafted appetizers and entrees to scrumptious desserts. For an enhanced experience, try to get a seat at the counter overlooking the hearth-fired oven where you can watch the chefs work behind Plexiglas windows turning out everything from freshly baked focaccia to crispy, gourmet pizzas. 610-374-8511 or www.judysoncherry.com.
For more information on Hawk Mountain and the vicinity, phone 800-443-6610 or www.VisitPaAmericana.com.