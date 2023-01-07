Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Of the five love languages, Susan Jones said she resonates most with words of affirmation, which makes receiving the National Certified School Counselor Award for the second year in a row all the more special.

“A sweet note from a student, a kind email from a parent or a thanks from a teacher — they all mean the world to me,” she said. “So, when our state and national organizations affirm my passion for kids, it’s an indescribable feeling.”

