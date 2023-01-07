Of the five love languages, Susan Jones said she resonates most with words of affirmation, which makes receiving the National Certified School Counselor Award for the second year in a row all the more special.
“A sweet note from a student, a kind email from a parent or a thanks from a teacher — they all mean the world to me,” she said. “So, when our state and national organizations affirm my passion for kids, it’s an indescribable feeling.”
In 2020, Jones, school counselor for Ripley Middle School in Jackson County, was named West Virginia’s 2019-2020 Middle School Counselor of the Year.
Shortly after, the National Board for Certified Counselors created an award to recognize school counselors’ efforts to help bridge the academic, social and emotional gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Jones was one of 10 counselors nationwide selected to receive the award.
The next year, the NBCC announced it was extending the awards program; the 2022 program focused on ways counselors were addressing mental health and suicide prevention in schools, and Jones was one of 11 counselors awarded.
She’s also the only counselor nationwide selected to receive the award both years.
“In my 33 years as a counselor, I had never applied for any award,” Jones said. “I felt nothing I accomplished could compare to the amazing people around me.”
The 2022 award was a perfect opportunity to showcase Ripley Middle’s Natural Helpers peer mediation group, which Jones advises. Jones submitted videos and activities the Natural Helpers had done to keep Ripley Middle’s 650 students connected during the pandemic.
“I didn’t expect to win, but I did want to be sure the national board knew that West Virginia schools really care about our kids,” she said. “We can never do enough for this critical need, but our Natural Helpers play an integral part in the day-to-day delivery of mental health support within our school.”
Natural Helpers was developed in the late 1980s as a peer mediation program for middle and high schools. When Jones came to Ripley Middle, the program had already been discontinued in most schools, but she revamped and replaced some of the materials, and the premise remained the same.
“Within every school, an informal helping network already exists,” she said. “Students with problems naturally seek out other students, and the adults, whom they trust.”
Natural Helpers uses this helping network and provides training skills so students can help others more effectively.
“As a result, our group is a cross-section of our school population, and our members represent all of the social subgroups,” Jones said. “We’ve also expanded our program to be a leadership and community-service organization.”
Each fall, Ripley Middle conducts a survey where its students are asked to list the problems they and their friends are facing, as well as to identify two staff members and two classmates they would feel comfortable talking to about those issues. The students listed become the group of Natural Helpers, student helpers who are then trained on ways to help their peers with the problems most commonly appearing on the survey.
“We try to immerse character education within every school day,” Jones said. “Words cannot express how humbling and gratifying it was to be honored again. Working with kids is my passion, and I am very grateful God gave me the opportunity to live what I love.”
Jones said Ripley Middle School’s approach to mental health and academic success begins with building a relationship with students.
“Experts agree that optimum learning takes place in the context of a warm, caring relationship,” she said. “We truly believe that kids don’t care what we know until they know that we care. We work tirelessly to create a climate of kindness. In middle school that’s especially hard, but we want each and every student to know they matter.”
Another goal of the school and its counselors is to be sure every student can name one caring adult in their lives. While many kids have several, for the ones who say they don’t, Jones said they meet individually to build that trust.
“Some have been hurt; others have never experienced a nurturing home or school environment where they feel accepted,” she said. “We try to build self-worth and positivity in every student at our school. Whether it’s adults or classmates trained to help, our belief is that every student needs someone in their corner.”
Jones said she plays a small part in Ripley Middle’s efforts to improve mental health at the school. She reiterated that it truly takes a village for each child and credited those she works alongside.
“Children’s lives are too important for any of us to lean solely on ourselves,” she said. “We partner with outside agencies and leaders in our community. We have an open-door policy for parents and caregivers, and we value them as No. 1 in our kids’ lives.”
Jones is always looking for new ways to make a difference. As middle school can be a particularly hard age for some, Ripley Middle is preparing to launch a new mentoring program with Ripley High School, called the Viking Connection, for at-risk students.
“Just like the model of the Natural Helpers program, I believe one of our most powerful tools is kids helping kids,” she said. “The Viking Connection will partner high school students who have navigated some of life’s obstacles with some of our kids who are facing them now.
“It could be the very thing our middle schoolers need,” she continued. “We want to help connect them to someone who can inspire, encourage and give them hope for their future.”
Jones said the middle school years have always been a time when kids tend to retreat to their rooms and become more isolated, and the COVID-19 pandemic has affected teens even more.
“These past three years have separated us — all of us,” she said. “Our kids are buried in screen time, video games or media that damages their self-worth. Some even glorify self-harm.”
During COVID lockdowns, she said, children lost critical years of social skills development, including the ability to work out problems and express their frustrations.
“Meaningful face-to-face conversations with adults who care are foreign to so many of them. They report increasing levels of anxiety and stress,” Jones said. “Never before have I seen a greater need for a ‘village approach.’”
Jones said to accomplish this village approach, adults should positively interact with any child they can, as talking is a critical area of development children desperately need.
“Even from a distance, we can be friendly,” she said. “Ask questions about their activities and interests. Encourage them when they do well. Recognize their efforts. We may never know the burdens they’re carrying at that moment or the discouragement rumbling around in their hearts. It can be as simple as purposefully finding a way to express that they matter and that we care.”
Every person has the ability to be that one caring adult to a child on any given day, Jones said.
“We may never know the ripples of positivity a few kind words can generate,” she said.