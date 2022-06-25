Following closely on the heels of FestivALL, Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta returns to the city with five more days of music, events and activities.
Highlights include free, nightly concerts featuring nationally known performers, boat races on the Kanawha River and the funeral parade on Capitol Street.
Charleston’s Regatta began as an idea from 12-year-old Nelson Jones.
Jones pitched the idea of racing sternwheel boats on the Kanawha River during Labor Day to then Charleston Mayor John Hutchinson. The idea caught on and in 1971, the first Regatta in Charleston was held.
The annual Labor Day Weekend celebration eventually ballooned to a 10-day festival.
At its peak, the festival brought in dozens of sternwheel boats and crowds numbering in the 10s of thousands. In its later years, financial sponsorship for the regatta eroded, fewer sternwheelers came to Charleston and crowds diminished.
In 2009, the city decided to discontinue the Regatta, but Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin made restoring the regatta a priority almost from the day she took office in 2018.
If not for the pandemic, the city might’ve brought the festival back in 2020 or 2021.
The updated Sternwheel Regatta is billed as a mix of new and old. It features some events that were staples of the Regattas of old, like the popular Funeral Parade, which continued on after Regatta ended, and the Anything That Floats race.
Returning to Regatta are other events that were incorporated into FestivALL after 2009, like the fan favorite Wiener Dog Races.
The restored Regatta includes some new attractions, like the Wheelwash Craft Beer Festival, a youth version of the Anything That Floats Race and BMX/Skate exhibitions at Skate Park.
A few events like the Wheelwash Craft Beer Festival and the carnival charge fees, but nearly all of the entertainment during the Regatta is free.
The festivities kick off 10 a.m. Thursday with a sternwheel exhibit at the Craik Patton House. The Health Plan’s Kid Zone opens at noon on Magic Island, while music and live entertainment also begin at City Center at Slack Plaza City Center and at Haddad Riverfront Park.
The Wheelwash Craft Beer Festival opens on Kanawha Boulevard and Summers Street at 5 p.m. and the nightly concerts at the main stage on Kanawha Boulevard and Capitol Street during Regatta start at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday night’s show includes The Nixons, Fastball and alt-rockers, Everclear. The Nixons had a couple of hits in the 1990s including “Sister,” “Wire” and “Baton Rouge.”
From Texas, Fastball hit pop radio hard in the late 90s with songs like “Out of My Head,” “Fire Escape,” and their chart-topping hit, “The Way.”
Everclear is best known for hits like “Father of Mine,” “Wonderful” and “I Will Buy You A New Life,” among others.
The group is currently on a 30th anniversary tour.
Friday, Regatta returns with the Kid Zone at Magic Island, more music and entertainment throughout the day at City Center at Slack Plaza and Haddad Riverfront Park, plus a carnival on Kanawha Boulevard, which opens at 1 p.m.
Music on the main stage for Friday includes West Virginia jazz band, The Unit with The Spinners and The Four Tops.
The Spinners are a legendary R&B group whose hits include “Mighty Love,” “The Rubberband Man” and “Could it Be I’m Falling in Love?” among others.
The Four Tops are a classic American music quartet that founded in the 1960s. Hits include “Baby I need Your Loving,” “I Can’t Help Myself,” and “Reach Out I’ll Be There.”
Saturday is busy with entertainment throughout the day, plus the BMX/Skate Exhibit 11 a.m. at Skate Park, the Fire Parade on Virginia Street also at 11 a.m., the Anything That Floats Race on Kanawha River at 1 p.m. and the Funeral Parade on Capitol Street at 3 p.m.
Saturday night music on the main stage includes West Virginia’s Chucky Ray Lilly and The Grip with country music star Martina McBride.
McBride is an award-winning country singer whose hits include “Wild Angels,” “Independence Day,” “Wrong Again” and “I Love You,” among many others.
The evening will conclude with fireworks around 9:45 p.m.
Sunday, Regatta returns with a brunch concert on the main stage at 10 a.m. with Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. and Bob Thompson, a car show on the boulevard also beginning at 10 and the sternwheel boat races on Kanawha River at 1 p.m.
Music on the main stage for the evening begins at 5 p.m. with West Virginia Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns, followed by 80s tribute band Hair Supply and pop star Rick Springfield at 8 p.m.
Springfield, a Grammy winner, is best known for hits like “Jesse’s Girl,” “Affair of the Heart,” and “Love Somebody.”
An actor, he was also known as Dr. Noah Drake on the daytime drama “General Hospital.”
Regatta closes Monday, July 4 with music at Haddad Riverfront Park and City Center at Slack Plaza throughout the day, the carnival on Kanawha Boulevard and Sand Castle Fest 1 p.m. at Magic Island.
Matt Mullins plays a solo set at Haddad Riverfront Park, followed by the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s annual Independence Day Concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Regatta ends with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
For a full schedule of events, visit the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Facebook page at facebook.com/charlestonsternwheelregatta.