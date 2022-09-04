Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

FAYETTEVILLE — Nothing represents the Mountain State quite like white water – the dips and ripples of deep rivers with pointed white caps, the splashes and swirls over gray boulders, the reflection in calm pools of nearby trees with colorful leaves that hint to the season, whichever one it might be.

The images are iconic: the rushing rapids, nearly hidden rocks, the river rats paddling so intensely it’s a sure bet their muscles will ache for days to come.

parent and child
Families enjoy the day sharing laughs and making memories on a white water trip guided by Ace Adventure Resort.
ace
Families come from all around the nation to raft the white water at the New River Gorge.

Ducky war
Kids and parents flip their duckies to compete in ducky wars, trying to bounce their opponent off the raft, during a white water trip guided by Ace Adventure Resort.
High paddles
Rafters hold their paddles high in excitement as they float down the Upper New River on a white water trip guided by Ace Adventure Resort.

Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com

