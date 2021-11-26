The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Editor's Note

As the annual shopping season gets underway, with all of its glittery, high expectations, here’s a paradox to consider: maybe scouring all the big box stores with their mass produced, identical, cookie-cutter products being shipped to (literally) millions of recipients all over the world isn't the best way to find something unique and personal.

Maybe you need to click away from those sophisticated e-commerce sites and think smaller to find something truly special.

The Gazette-Mail is here to help.

We turned to friends, family and colleagues for suggestions as we gathered a list of West Virginia-owned businesses with curated, creative merchandise you can’t find just anywhere. This is by no means a complete list, but we think it’s a good start.

We hope you enjoy our 2021 Shop Local West Virginia Gift Guide. In the midst of the joys and chaos of the season, maybe this will help us all celebrate the place we call home.

Food

Fish Hawk Acres

5 West Main Street, Buckhannon 

Contact: 304-473-7741 

Online: www.fishhawkacreswv.com 

A “Grocer-raunt” that strives to feature fresh, local ingredients in the meals and products sold there, according to the business’s website.  

The Delmonte Market

316 Railroad Avenue, Elkins

Contact: 304-636-4400

Online: thedelmontemarket.com, facebook.com/thedelmontemarket, or @thedelmontemarket on Instagram

Offering a variety of gifts and classes for all ages from local crafters and artisans, The Delmonte Market also is home to Tammy's Floral Market and The Crossing Coffee Bar.

The Black Dog Coffee Company

8001 Charles Town Road, Shenandoah Junction

Contact: 304-724-9040

Online: blackdogcoffee.net, facebook.com/blackdogcoffeewv, or @blackdogcoffeeco on Instagram

“Born out of a decade's long journey in search of the ultimate cup of coffee,” Black Dog Coffee offers specially sourced and locally roasted small-batch coffee as well as similarly sourced and crafted chocolate through the Appalachian Chocolate Company, which the owners of Black Dog purchased in 2020.

Chestnut Ridge Winery

Chestnut Ridge

15 Chestnut Ridge, Spencer

Contact: 304-377-5721

Online: chestnutridgewinery.com or @chestnutridgewinery on Instagram

This winery is located at the trailhead of Ben's Run Trails and offers more than 30 varieties of wine, including seasonal wines, as well as locally made soaps and candles and offers the chance to visit with Merlot, the official Winery Dog. 

Bella the Corner Gourmet

1017 Washington Street East, Lewisburg

Contact: 304-520-4921

Online: bellathecornergourmet.com, facebook.com/bellathecornergourmet, or @bellagourmetwv on Instagram

Visit “the hippest gourmet shop around” in Lewisburg that offers gourmet food, wine, cheese and kitchen and dining products in historic downtown Lewisburg.

Tip Top  

216 East Avenue, Thomas 

Contact:  304-463-4455 

Online: www.tiptopcoffeeco.com; @tiptopcoffeeco on Instagram; or facebook.com/tiptopthomas  

A coffeebar with equitably sourced coffee, wine, small batch spirits, and gifts.  

The Wild Ramp

555 14th Street West, Huntington

Contact: 304-523-7267

Online: wildramp.org, facebook.com/TheWildRampHuntingtonWV, or @thewildramp on Instagram

A year-round farmer's market in Huntington. Everything in the store is sourced from farmers and artisans within 250 miles of Huntington. 

San Marzano Italian Market

700 Fort Pierpont Drive, Suite 200, Morgantown

Contact: 304-241-5723

Online: sanmarzanomarket.com, facebook.com/san-marzano-italian-market

Authentic Old World Italian market items “straight off the boat,” according to the market's Facebook page. 

County Club Bakery

1211 Country Club Road, Fairmont

Contact: Call 304-363-5690 or email chrispallotta2@yahoo.com

Online: countryclubbakery.net or facebook.com/countryclubbakery

Baked goods including pepperoni rolls since 1927. Available for shipping. 

Kirkwood Winery and Isaiah Morgan Distillery

45 Winery Lane, Summersville

Contact: Call 888-498-9463 or email Isaiah@kirkwood-wine.com

Online: Kirkwood-wine.com or facebook.com/kirkwoodwinerywv

Local winery and distillery with a wide selection that includes unique and special flavors such as ginseng wine, dandelion wine and Appalachian ramp wine – perfect for cooking.

Appalachian Mercantile

Appalachian Mercantile General Store & Cafe

1179 Main Street, Granville

Contact: Call 304-241-4578

Online: appalachianmercantilewv.com/ or facebook.com/appalachianmercantilewv

Curator of Appalachian fine goods and artisanal products including small batch jams and jellies and a new line of spice blends.

Wired Possum Coffee

Online only, based in Putnam County

Contact: email info@wiredpossumcoffee.com

Online: wiredpossumcoffee.com/ or facebook.com/wiredpossum

Features coffees from around the world, roasted on site in Hurricane; also offers gifts for the coffee lover on your list.

Frank’s Pastry Shop 

430 West Carolina Avenue, Chester 

Contact: 304-387-0136 

Online: facebook.com/frankspastryshop 

Open since 1950, Frank’s Pastry Shop, and all of the bakery’s recipes, recently were purchased by Dominique Adkins. The shop includes the usual bakery fixings: cakes, pies, donuts, and cookies, including gluten-free options, along with coffee.  

Backwood Ramblings

215 Main Street, Spencer

Contact: Call 304-927-0727 or email backwoodramblings@gmail.com

Online: facebook.com/backwoodramblings

Amish Heritage Bakery that offers breads, desserts and more – including a fruitcake your loved ones will be happy to receive, made with precision from an old family recipe.

Black Sheep Burrito and Brews

702 Quarrier Street, Charleston

279 9th Street, Huntington

Contact: Call 304-343-2739 (Charleston) or 304-523-1555 (Huntington)

Online: blacksheepwv.com or facebook.com/Black Sheep Burrito and Brews at The Brewery

In addition to gift cards for drinking and dining, Black Sheep offers private tastings for guests to see how their beer is made on site, get samples and enjoy appetizers.

The Wine Shop

800 Smith Street, Charleston

Contact: Call 304-343-9463 or email eca3@suddenlinkmail.com

Online: capitolmarket.net/wineandcheese.html or facebook.com/The Wine Shop at Capitol Market

In addition to a large custom selection of wine, cheese, craft beer, gift items, accessories and glassware, The Wine Shop offers private tastings for groups large and small, a wine rack with 90+ point reds and whites for under $26 per bottle, as well as custom gift baskets.

The Good Mansion

Good Mansion Wines

95 14th Street, Wheeling

Contact: 304-233-2632

Online: good mansionwines.com or facebook.com/good mansion wines

Wine and import food shop with over 2,000 varieties of wine, hundreds of direct Italian food imports as well as imported cheeses and salumi. Homemade French desserts, pastries and breads.

Weathered Ground Brewery

2027 Flat Top Road, Cool Ridge

Contact: Call 304-223-2500 or email info@weatheredgroundbrewery.com

Online: weatheredgroundbrewery.com or facebook.com/Weathered Ground Brewery

Craft brewery in Cool Ridge, Weathered Ground features what it calls farmhouse style beers that incorporate much of the local agriculture in the beer that is made on site. They also offer sweatshirts and hoodies with designs by Beckley artist Jason Lockhart as well as insignia glassware, beanies, hats, T-shirts, hoodies, masks and stickers for the local beer lover in your life.

Hill n’ Hollow Family Farm and Sugarworks

Hill 'n' Hollow

Hill ‘n’ Hollow

Garretts Bend Road, Griffithsville

Online: facebook.com/hillnhollowffandsugarworks

Veteran-owned family farm that specializes in maple syrup production, including flavor-infused syrups: amaretto, cinnamon, vanilla bean and more.

J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works

JQ Dickinson Salt-Works

4797 Midland Drive, Charleston

304-925-7918

Email: jqdsalt@gmail.com

Online: jqdsalt.com or facebook.com/jqdsalt

Seventh generation salt makers who create an all-natural, artisanal salt organically gathered from a pristine, 400-million-year-old sea, deep below the Appalachian Mountains. Small batch, hand-harvested, solar-dried salt and salt products.

Holl’s Handcrafted Swiss Chocolates

Holl's Chocolates

2001 Grand Central Ave., Vienna

800-842-4512

Email: customerservice@holls.com

Online: holls.com or facebook.com/hollschocolate

Family-owned West Virginia business that specializes in creating handmade Swiss chocolates based on old family recipes. They offer a range of candies, coffee, cocoa and more.

WV Marketplace

WV Marketplace

Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston

304-720-2244

Online: capitolmarket.net/vendor/wv-marketplace/ or facebook.com/westvirginiaproducts

Curated selection of unique, locally made food and kitchen products. Jellies, sauces, salsa, cookbooks, custom gift baskets and more.

Frostmore Farm

Frostmore Farm - Maple & More

14141 Frost Road, Dunmore

304-456-4331

Email: frostmorefarm@gmail.com

Online: facebook.com/frostmorefarm

Pocahontas County maple farm. Certified organic. Order syrup and maple products through Facebook.

Swilled Dog Cider and Spirits

Swilled Dog

28 Pendleton County Industrial Park Road, Upper Tract

304-358-0604

Email: info@swilleddog.com

Online: swilleddog.com or facebook.com/swilleddog

West Virginia-based beverage maker specializing in hard ciders, small batch spirits, and ready-to-drink cocktails. At least 1% of sales benefit animal causes.

Appalachian Tea

Appalachian Tea

613 Ohio Ave, Charleston

304-410-0019

Email: appalachiantea@gmail.com

Online: appalachiantea.com, @appalachian_tea on Instagram or facebook.com/appalachiantea

Charleston-based tea room that sells a curated line of loose leaf tea, as well as tea brewing equipment, other tea gifts and accessories. Shipping and curbside pickup available for online and orders by phone.

Clothing and jewelry

Teresa Gail Designs

Teresa Gail Designs

Email: teresagaildesigns@gmail.com

Online: teresagaildesigns.com or facebook.com/teresagaildesigns

Handcrafted jewelry and accessories in sterling silver, copper, bronze and brass — inspired by nature, designed, soldered and polished in West Virginia.

Ooh La Lucy

Ooh La Lucy
Buy Now

1006 Bridge Road, Charleston 

304-881-1416

Email: shop@oohlalucy.com

Online: http://oohlalucy.com/ or http://facebook.com/shopoohlalucy

Women’s boutique offering chic, feminine, and detailed clothing, gifts, and accessories for women.

The Initialed Life

Initialed Life

Email: hello@theinitialedlife.com

Online: theinitialedlife.com or facebook.com/theinitialedlife

A locally owned monogramming and embroidering company with a wide array of custom monogrammed or embroidered clothing and gifts.

Two Eighteen

203 W. Washington St., Charleston

304-205-4084

Email: shop@two-eighteen.com

Online: www.two-eighteen.com/ or facebook.com/shop218

A curated collection of women’s modern fashions.

Kin Ship Goods

Kinship Goods

613 Tennessee Ave., Charleston

304-346-0326

Email: holler@kinshipgoods.com

Online: kinshipgoods.com or facebook.com/kinshipgoods

West Virginia favorite for cozy apparel, accessories and home goods.

Geraniums Boutique

Geraniums Boutique
Buy Now

1011 Bridge Road, Charleston

304-344-1350

Email: hello@shopgeraniums.com

Online: shopgeraniums.com or facebook.com/geraniumsinc

Women’s apparel, accessories

Yarid’s 

Three locations:  

1005 Bridge Road Charleston 

885 Washington Street, Lewisburg 

The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs  

Online: yarids.com or @yaridsshoes on Instagram 

A boutique chain selling shoes, handbags and accessories for more than 100 years.  

Charlie Boutique

1006 Bridge Road, Charleston

Contact: 304-342-8920

Online: shopcharlieboutique.com, facebook.com/charlieboutiqueonbridge, or @charlieboutiqueonbridge on Instagram

Women's and men's boutique for classic and sophisticated style, per the store's Instagram account.

Out of the Ashes

104 East Maple Avenue,

Fayetteville

Contact: Call 304-574-6102 or email admin@authenticboldbeautiful.com

Online: authenticboldbeautiful.com/ or facebook.com/outoftheasheswv/

Women’s clothing, accessories and home décor store.

Peyton and Peppy Boutique

2741 Main Street, Hurricane or 6004 Grand Central Ave., Vienna

Contact: Call 681-233-3268 (Hurricane) or 304-494-2019 (Vienna) 

Online: peytonandpeppyboutique.com/ or facebook.com/peytonandpeppyboutique

Trendy, casual women’s clothing and accessories that began as a mobile boutique now has two brick-and-mortar locations and a vibrant online shopping site.

Modern Daisy

Modern Daisy

418 8th St., Huntington

304-617-7558

Email: moderndaisyboutique@gmail.com

Online: moderndaisy.com or facebook.com/moderndaisyboutique

Women’s clothing boutique. Inclusive sizes and private shopping available.

Otter & Oak

Otter & Oak

302 2nd Ave., Hinton

304-466-4870

Email: otter@mountainplex.com

Online: otterandoak.com, @otterandoakwv on Instagram and facebook.com/otterandoakwv

Otter & Oak offers apparel and footwear meant to take you “from daytime to playtime,” as well as artisan-made goods and unique gifts.

Village Collection Boutique

900 4th Avenue, Huntington

Contact: 304-525-2204

Online: shopvcboutique.com, facebook.com/vcboutique, or @vc_boutique on Instagram

A broad range of carefully curated women's apparel, accessories, and shoes.

True Soul Boutique

905 4th Avenue, Huntington

Contact: 304-638-5704

Online: truesoulclothing.com, facebook.com/truesoulboutique, or @truesoulboutiquewv on Instagram

Trendy women's apparel & accessories boutique with some home décor and lifestyle options. 

Personal care

Sudsberry Handmade Bath & Body

Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport

Contact: 304-566-7731

Online: sudsberry.com or @sudsberry_handmade on Instagram

Handmade bath and body products from the freshest, best quality ingredients. 

Beautiful Bee

Beautiful Bee

138 Old Lenora Road, Lenora

Contact: Email aprilsbeautifulbee2013@gmail.com

Online: aprilsbeautifulbee.com/ or facebook.com/Beautiful-Bee

Handmade skin care products from natural ingredients.

Wild Mountain Soap Company

523 Hinkle Road, Fayetteville

304-574-1800

Email: info@wildmountainsoaps.com

Online: wmsoap.com or facebook.com/wildmountainsoapcompany

Artistic, handcrafted bath and body products: soaps, lotions, creams, lip balms and scrubs.

Brookstone Soaps

Brookstone Soaps

304-633-8128

Email: brookstonesoaps@gmail.com

Online: brookstonesoaps.com or facebook.com/brookstonesoaps

Handmade West Virginia soaps made with a cold process method using all natural ingredients and a hand mixer. Includes seasonal specialties such as Candy Cane, Christmas Memories, Frosted Cranberry and O Christmas Tree.

Silver Market Co. Botanical Eye and Face Serum

Silver Market Co.

Point Pleasant

Online: silvermarketco.com or facebook.com/shopsilvermarketco

Handcrafted skin care products made using 100% natural and raw ingredients, through a process that incorporates Appalachian techniques and a company mission to promote self-empowerment and entrepreneurship throughout the region. Everything from soaps and scrubs to masks and balms.

Hermitage of the Holy Cross

Hermitage of the Holy Cross

505 Holy Cross Road, Wayne

304-849-2072

Online: holycross.org/collections or facebook.com/holycrosswv

This Wayne County-based monastery of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad sells candles and home goods, as well soaps and lotions made using goat’s milk from goats raised at the monastery. Shipping available for online purchases. Available for purchase in other select locations.

Good Horse Scents

2216 Newmans Branch Road, Milton

Contact: 304-634-1945

Online: goodhorsescents.com; facebook.com/goodhorsescents, or @good_horse_scents_wv on Instagram

Locally made from a Cabell County farm, these soaps and other bath and body products are meant to “not only clean and nourish, but also help to guard your skin against the daily exposure to the elements.”

Arts and books

4th Avenue Gallery of Fine Arts & Crafts

Pocahontas County ArtisanCo-op

720 4th Avenue, Marlinton

Contact: 304-799-2550

Online: pocahontasartistry.com or facebook.com/pocahontascountyartisanscoop

The cooperative has been active since 2007 and offers original artwork from Pocahontas County-based artists.

Cherry Falls Pottery 

406 Oakvale Road, Webster Springs

Contact: 304-644-2883 or cherryfallspottery@yahoo.com

Online: facebook.com/cherryfallspottery

Jon and Lynn Rudloff craft these wheel-thrown and & crafted stoneware décor, dinnerware, and other household items from their studio & gallery near Webster Springs. 

Huntington Museum of Art Gift Shop 

Huntington Museum of Art

2033 McCoy Road, Huntington

Contact: 304-529-2701

Online: hmoa.org/shop, facebook.com/huntingtonmuseumofart, or @huntingtonmuseumofart on Instagram

The gift shop at the museum offers local and specifically curated gifts year-round. Proceeds go to support the Huntington Museum of Art, which also offers memberships starting at $25 a year. 

Appalachian Gallery  

270 Walnut Street, Morgantown 

Contact: 304-296-0163  

Online: wvcraft.com, facebook.com/appgallery, or @appalachiangallerywv on Instagram 

In addition to custom framing services, this business boasts the largest source of West Virginia art and crafts in Morgantown. 

J&M Books and Play

J&M Books & Play

508 37th Street, Parkersburg

Contact: 304-422-8733

Online: facebook.com/jandmbooksandplay or @jandms_books on Instagram

West Virginia's largest bookstore carrying more than 35,000 books, tabletop games, and jigsaw rooms, with the Bug Out Bunker Escape Room. 

Gauley River Pottery

526 West Mount Lookout Road, Mount Lookout

Contact: Call 304-872-2841 or email mary@wvpottery.com

Online: wvpottery.com or facebook.com/GauleyRiverPottery

One-of-a-kind, functional whitewater-inspired pottery from the mountains of West Virginia. 

JP Owens Art

Online only, based in Putnam County

Contact: Call 304-545-0455 or email owensart@hotmail.com

Online: etsy.com/shop/jpowensart or https://www.facebook.com/jpowensstudio

Fine art and graphic designs created by hand. 

Artists At Work

Artists at Work

329 Davis Ave., Elkins

Contact: Call 304-637-6309 or email artistsatwork@frontier.com

Online: instagram.com/artistsatworkwv or facebook.com/ArtistsAtWork

Full-time artists’ cooperative gallery featuring fine art and handmade crafts from more than 20 regional artists.

Mountain Art Glass

Mountain Art Glass

Fayette County

Contact: Call 304-894-7905 or email mountainartglass@suddenlink.net

Online: facebook.com/MountainArtGlass

Custom made glass products and stained glass classes.

Appalachian Glass

Appalachian Glass

499 US Highway 33 E, Weston

Contact: Call 304-269-1030

Online: appglass.com or facebook.com/Appalachian-Glass

Three generations of glass crafters with a variety of handblown products.

Capitol Clay Arts Company

512 D Street, South Charleston

Contact: Call 304-720-9851 or email Karen@capitolclayarts.com

Online: capitolclayarts.com or facebook.com/Capitol-Clay-Arts-Company

Pottery studio, classes, supplies, equipment and gallery.

The Iron Beaver

235 Morris Drive, Montgomery

304-442-4664

Online: theironbeaver.com or facebook.com/theironbeaver

Handcrafted, custom artwork made in West Virginia. Everything from a personalized Tree of Life suitable for hanging to firepits and unique license plates with your school logo.

Those Who Bloom

Bloom

230 East Ave., Thomas

info@thosewhobloom.com

Online: thosewhobloom.com or facebook.com/thosewhobloom

Selection of affordable art prints born from original ideas and curated from emerging and established artists.

Allegheny Treenware

Allegheny Treenware

1922 South Evansville Pike, Thornton

304-892-5008

Email: wvspooners@spooners.com

Online: alleghenytreenware.com or facebook.com/wvspooners

Company hand-produces wooden kitchen goods — bowls, measuring spoons, cups and more — from West Virginia hardwoods. Each item has been wood burned on the back of the handle, which will include the species of wood, shop signature and the year the piece was made.

Art Emporium

Art Emporium

823 Quarrier St., Charleston

304-345-2787

Email: artemporiumwv@aol.com

Online: artemporium.net or facebook.com/artemporiumwv

Home decor, gifts, artwork and custom framing.

Echo-Lit

Echo-Lit

West Virginia web-based sales

304-533-4166

Email: jeanne@echo-lit.com

Online: echo-lit.com or facebook.com/arttoeducate

Modern educational and motivational posters suitable for the classroom, the dorm room or home.

Base Camp Printing Co.

Base Camp Printing Co.

613 Tennessee Ave., Charleston.

304-549-9749

Email: emily@basecampprinting.co

Online: Basecampprinting.co or facebook.com/basecampprinting

Letterpress shop, design studio and retail shop offering original design poster prints, cards and more — many West Virginia-themed — using old printing techniques.

Taylor Books

Taylor Books

226 Capitol St., Charleston

304-342-1461

Email: team@taylorbooks.com

Online: taylorbooks.com or facebook.com/taybooks

Locally owned indie bookstore, coffee shop and art gallery, with online book sales now available.

Black Locust Woodshop

Black Locust Woodshop

818 Lee St. East, Charleston

304-543-9536

Email: blacklocustwoods@gmail.com

Online: @blacklocustwv on Instagram or facebook.com/blacklocustwv

Handcrafted whimsical yet practical pieces made in downtown Charleston, where you can find gifts as small as Christmas ornaments and as large as bookcases and dining room tables. Available for purchase in their downtown store and select locations. Custom orders available.

The Red Caboose

Heritage Station 210 11th St., Huntington

304-525-7333

Email: raine@visithuntingtonwv.org

Online: shoptheredcaboosewv.com, @theredcaboosewv on Instagram or facebook.com/theredcaboosewv

This artisan center and gift shop features the work of local creatives, which includes locally produced ceramics, Blenko glass, fine art, bath and skincare products, fiber arts, jewelry, Huntington-themed items and much more. Shipping available for online purchases.

Blenko Glass Company

Blenko

9 Bill Blenko Drive, Milton

304-743-9081

Email: info@blenkoglass.com

Online: blenko.com, @BlenkoGlassCompany on Instagram or facebook.com/blenkoglass

Mouth-blown and hand-cast architectural glass and art since 1893. Vases, ornaments, glasses, platters, seasonal items and more.

East Wheeling Clayworks

East Wheeling Clay Works 3

747 Market Street, Wheeling

Contact: 304-810-2612

Online: eastwheelingclayworks.com, facebook.com/ewclayworks, or @eastwheelingclayworks on Instagram

A working ceramic studio that offers wholesale and retail sales of their products as well as the sale of non-ceramic household items that the studio's owners “use and love,” according to the studio's website.

Wheeling Artisan Center Shop

1400 Main Street, Second Floor, Wheeling

Contact: 304-232-1810

Online: artisancenter.com, facebook.com/wheelingartisancentershop, or @wheelingartisancenter on Instagram

The shop is an “industrial-style center with a shop for regionally made arts & crafts, plus local history exhibits,” according to its website. 

Tamarack 

Tamarack Market Place

One Tamarack Park, Beckley 

Contact: 304-256-6843  

Online: tamarackwv.com, @tamarack_wv on Instagram, or facebook.com/tamarackwv 

Famously offering “The Best of West Virginia,” this state cultural staple features merchandise crafted by West Virginia artists, makers, and cultivators.  

Activities, adventure, sports

Water Stone Outdoors 

101 East Wiseman Avenue, Fayetteville 

Contact: 304-574-2425 

Online: waterstoneoutdoors.com, or @waterstoneoutdoors on Instagram 

In the heart of the new New River Gorge National Park, Water Stone Outdoors provides gear and “friendly advice” to hikers and rock climbers who make their way into West Virginia’s most famous gorge. 

West Virginia State Parks

Contact: Call 833-987-2757

Online: wvstateparks.com/gift-cards/ or facebook.com/West Virginia State Parks

Description: West Virginia State Park gift cards in $25 increments up to $500 can be used for lodging and adventures at West Virginia State Parks, including aerial tram rides at Pipestem Resort, a cabin rental at Lost River, a mineral bath at Berkeley Springs State Park, a train ride at Cass Scenic Railroad, winter sledding at Blackwater Falls or golf season passes.

Adventures on the Gorge

Adventures On The Gorge

219 Chestnutburg Road, Lansing

855-379-8738

Email: info@onthegorge.com

Online: adventuresonthegorge.com or facebook.com/adventuresonthegorge

Outdoor adventure center that offers outdoor adventure and accommodations. Fishing guides specializing in smallmouth bass fishing. Full-day and half-day trips available.

Elk Springs Resort

228 Dry Branch Road, Monterville

304-339-2359

Email: elkspringswv@aol.com

Online: elkspringswv.com or facebook.com/elkspringswv

Cabins and rooms, largest fly shop in West Virginia and guided fly-fishing trips for trout on the upper Elk River in Randolph and Webster counties. Half-day and full-day trips available.

The Catfishing Duo

Catfishing Duo

304-972-5803

Online: facebook.com/The-catfishing-duo

Culloden-based outfitter specializing in guided catfish trips on the Kanawha and Ohio rivers.

Robert’s Running & Walking Shop

Robert's Running & Walking Shop

607 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston

304-720-2672

Email: robertsrunningshop@gmail.com

Online: robertsrunning.com or facebook.com/robertsrunning

Charleston’s beloved running shop online. Shoes, socks, running apparel for serious distance runners or people just taking their first steps toward fitness.

Glenn’s Sporting Goods 

1040 3rd Avenue, Huntington 

Contact: 800-453-6671 

Online: glennssportinggoods.com, facebook.com/glennssportinggoods, or @glennssportinggoods on Instagram 

A sporting goods store selling custom team uniforms, footwear, sportswear and Marshall University gear since 1970.  

Quirky and miscellaneous

Eggplant

1101 Bridge Road, Charleston

Contact: 304-346-3525

Online: eggplantshop.com

An “anything but ordinary” boutique with a vast selection of bath and body products, accessories, home décor, custom invitations and stationery, West Virginia items and more. 

Hoot and Howl 

245 Walnut Street, Morgantown 

Contact: 304-241-1088  

Online: shophootandhowl.com or @shophootandhowl on Instagram 

Handmade gifts and accessories from more than 180 West Virginia and U.S.-based artists and small businesses, including vintage goods and ethically made gifts.  

Craft4two

Contact: Email craft4two@gmail.com

Online: craft4two.etsy.com or facebook.com/craft 4 two

Charleston-based business offering embroidery, vinyl and laser engraved designs.

Bear Wood

811 Quarrier Street, Charleston or 2733 Main St., Hurricane

Contact: Call 304-610-2905 (Charleston), 304-982-9078 (Hurricane) or email info@bearwoodcompany.com

Online: bearwoodcompany.com or facebook.com/Bear Wood Company

Woodworking company that specializes in rustic, reclaimed wood and handmade furniture and home furnishings.

S&T’s Bees

119 Third Street, Elkins

Contact: Call 304-637-2335 or email bendersbees@yahoo.com

Online: facebook.com/2BeeFarmers

Beekeepers offering local honey, beekeeping equipment and a variety of classes.

Jamit! Baskets

Jamit! Baskets

7121 Seneca Trail North, Sinks Grove

Contact: 304-647-5043 or email jamitbaskets@yahoo.com

Online: jamitbaskets.com

Intricate, handwoven baskets including one-of-a-kind creations that incorporate wood, antlers, vines and more into the crafting of a unique and artistic piece. Visitors are asked to email or call for an appointment before coming to their “porch store.”

Trubie Run WoodWorks and Farm

116 Paul Smith Road, Buckhannon

Contact: Call 937-207-9798 or email trubierunwoodworks@gmail.com

Online: Trubierunwoodworks.com/ or facebook.com/mikeandginnyblack

Woodcraft and working farm that specializes in handcrafted log and live edge furniture as well as epoxy designs.

Imogene & Rose Designs

313 Federal Street, Bluefield

Contact: Call 304-800-5541 or email imogeneandrose@gmail.com

Online: imogeneandrosedesigns.com/ or facebook.com/imogeneandrose

Custom design, print and cut shop for all things paper, wood, acrylic, leather and slate. 

The Purple Moon

817 Quarrier Street, Charleston

Contact: Call 304-345-0123

Online: thepurplemoon.com or facebook.com/ThePurpleMoon

Vintage and antique store specializing in mid-century furniture and home furnishings

Full Circle Gifts and Goods

Full Circle Gifts

210 11th St., Huntington

207-522-7868

noelle@fullcirclegiftsandgoods.com

Online: fullcirclegiftsandgoods.com or facebook.com/fullcircleceramic

Unique, socially conscious gifts, many with an attitude. Handmade ceramics that can be customized.

The Captain’s Pineapple

The Captain's Pineapple

West Virginia web-based sales

Email: thecaptainspineapple@gmail.com

Online: thecaptainspineapple.com or facebook.com/thecaptainspineapple

Whimsical, handmade and lasered gifts, home goods, art, fashion accessories and more.

Folklore Music Exchange