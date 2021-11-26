Food
Fish Hawk Acres
5 West Main Street, Buckhannon
Contact: 304-473-7741
Online: www.fishhawkacreswv.com
A “Grocer-raunt” that strives to feature fresh, local ingredients in the meals and products sold there, according to the business’s website.
The Delmonte Market
316 Railroad Avenue, Elkins
Contact: 304-636-4400
Online: thedelmontemarket.com, facebook.com/thedelmontemarket, or @thedelmontemarket on Instagram
Offering a variety of gifts and classes for all ages from local crafters and artisans, The Delmonte Market also is home to Tammy's Floral Market and The Crossing Coffee Bar.
The Black Dog Coffee Company
8001 Charles Town Road, Shenandoah Junction
Contact: 304-724-9040
Online: blackdogcoffee.net, facebook.com/blackdogcoffeewv, or @blackdogcoffeeco on Instagram
“Born out of a decade's long journey in search of the ultimate cup of coffee,” Black Dog Coffee offers specially sourced and locally roasted small-batch coffee as well as similarly sourced and crafted chocolate through the Appalachian Chocolate Company, which the owners of Black Dog purchased in 2020.
Chestnut Ridge Winery
15 Chestnut Ridge, Spencer
Contact: 304-377-5721
Online: chestnutridgewinery.com or @chestnutridgewinery on Instagram
This winery is located at the trailhead of Ben's Run Trails and offers more than 30 varieties of wine, including seasonal wines, as well as locally made soaps and candles and offers the chance to visit with Merlot, the official Winery Dog.
Bella the Corner Gourmet
1017 Washington Street East, Lewisburg
Contact: 304-520-4921
Online: bellathecornergourmet.com, facebook.com/bellathecornergourmet, or @bellagourmetwv on Instagram
Visit “the hippest gourmet shop around” in Lewisburg that offers gourmet food, wine, cheese and kitchen and dining products in historic downtown Lewisburg.
Tip Top
216 East Avenue, Thomas
Contact: 304-463-4455
Online: www.tiptopcoffeeco.com; @tiptopcoffeeco on Instagram; or facebook.com/tiptopthomas
A coffeebar with equitably sourced coffee, wine, small batch spirits, and gifts.
The Wild Ramp
555 14th Street West, Huntington
Contact: 304-523-7267
Online: wildramp.org, facebook.com/TheWildRampHuntingtonWV, or @thewildramp on Instagram
A year-round farmer's market in Huntington. Everything in the store is sourced from farmers and artisans within 250 miles of Huntington.
San Marzano Italian Market
700 Fort Pierpont Drive, Suite 200, Morgantown
Contact: 304-241-5723
Authentic Old World Italian market items “straight off the boat,” according to the market's Facebook page.
County Club Bakery
1211 Country Club Road, Fairmont
Contact: Call 304-363-5690 or email chrispallotta2@yahoo.com
Baked goods including pepperoni rolls since 1927. Available for shipping.
Kirkwood Winery and Isaiah Morgan Distillery
45 Winery Lane, Summersville
Contact: Call 888-498-9463 or email Isaiah@kirkwood-wine.com
Online: Kirkwood-wine.com or facebook.com/kirkwoodwinerywv
Local winery and distillery with a wide selection that includes unique and special flavors such as ginseng wine, dandelion wine and Appalachian ramp wine – perfect for cooking.
Appalachian Mercantile
1179 Main Street, Granville
Contact: Call 304-241-4578
Curator of Appalachian fine goods and artisanal products including small batch jams and jellies and a new line of spice blends.
Wired Possum Coffee
Online only, based in Putnam County
Contact: email info@wiredpossumcoffee.com
Online: wiredpossumcoffee.com/ or facebook.com/wiredpossum
Features coffees from around the world, roasted on site in Hurricane; also offers gifts for the coffee lover on your list.
Frank’s Pastry Shop
430 West Carolina Avenue, Chester
Contact: 304-387-0136
Online: facebook.com/frankspastryshop
Open since 1950, Frank’s Pastry Shop, and all of the bakery’s recipes, recently were purchased by Dominique Adkins. The shop includes the usual bakery fixings: cakes, pies, donuts, and cookies, including gluten-free options, along with coffee.
Backwood Ramblings
215 Main Street, Spencer
Contact: Call 304-927-0727 or email backwoodramblings@gmail.com
Online: facebook.com/backwoodramblings
Amish Heritage Bakery that offers breads, desserts and more – including a fruitcake your loved ones will be happy to receive, made with precision from an old family recipe.
Black Sheep Burrito and Brews
702 Quarrier Street, Charleston
279 9th Street, Huntington
Contact: Call 304-343-2739 (Charleston) or 304-523-1555 (Huntington)
Online: blacksheepwv.com or facebook.com/Black Sheep Burrito and Brews at The Brewery
In addition to gift cards for drinking and dining, Black Sheep offers private tastings for guests to see how their beer is made on site, get samples and enjoy appetizers.
The Wine Shop
800 Smith Street, Charleston
Contact: Call 304-343-9463 or email eca3@suddenlinkmail.com
Online: capitolmarket.net/wineandcheese.html or facebook.com/The Wine Shop at Capitol Market
In addition to a large custom selection of wine, cheese, craft beer, gift items, accessories and glassware, The Wine Shop offers private tastings for groups large and small, a wine rack with 90+ point reds and whites for under $26 per bottle, as well as custom gift baskets.
The Good Mansion
95 14th Street, Wheeling
Contact: 304-233-2632
Online: good mansionwines.com or facebook.com/good mansion wines
Wine and import food shop with over 2,000 varieties of wine, hundreds of direct Italian food imports as well as imported cheeses and salumi. Homemade French desserts, pastries and breads.
Weathered Ground Brewery
2027 Flat Top Road, Cool Ridge
Contact: Call 304-223-2500 or email info@weatheredgroundbrewery.com
Online: weatheredgroundbrewery.com or facebook.com/Weathered Ground Brewery
Craft brewery in Cool Ridge, Weathered Ground features what it calls farmhouse style beers that incorporate much of the local agriculture in the beer that is made on site. They also offer sweatshirts and hoodies with designs by Beckley artist Jason Lockhart as well as insignia glassware, beanies, hats, T-shirts, hoodies, masks and stickers for the local beer lover in your life.
Hill n’ Hollow Family Farm and Sugarworks
Garretts Bend Road, Griffithsville
Veteran-owned family farm that specializes in maple syrup production, including flavor-infused syrups: amaretto, cinnamon, vanilla bean and more.
J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works
4797 Midland Drive, Charleston
304-925-7918
Email: jqdsalt@gmail.com
Online: jqdsalt.com or facebook.com/jqdsalt
Seventh generation salt makers who create an all-natural, artisanal salt organically gathered from a pristine, 400-million-year-old sea, deep below the Appalachian Mountains. Small batch, hand-harvested, solar-dried salt and salt products.
Holl’s Handcrafted Swiss Chocolates
2001 Grand Central Ave., Vienna
800-842-4512
Email: customerservice@holls.com
Online: holls.com or facebook.com/hollschocolate
Family-owned West Virginia business that specializes in creating handmade Swiss chocolates based on old family recipes. They offer a range of candies, coffee, cocoa and more.
WV Marketplace
Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston
304-720-2244
Curated selection of unique, locally made food and kitchen products. Jellies, sauces, salsa, cookbooks, custom gift baskets and more.
Frostmore Farm
14141 Frost Road, Dunmore
304-456-4331
Email: frostmorefarm@gmail.com
Online: facebook.com/frostmorefarm
Pocahontas County maple farm. Certified organic. Order syrup and maple products through Facebook.
Swilled Dog Cider and Spirits
28 Pendleton County Industrial Park Road, Upper Tract
304-358-0604
Email: info@swilleddog.com
Online: swilleddog.com or facebook.com/swilleddog
West Virginia-based beverage maker specializing in hard ciders, small batch spirits, and ready-to-drink cocktails. At least 1% of sales benefit animal causes.
Appalachian Tea
613 Ohio Ave, Charleston
304-410-0019
Email: appalachiantea@gmail.com
Online: appalachiantea.com, @appalachian_tea on Instagram or facebook.com/appalachiantea
Charleston-based tea room that sells a curated line of loose leaf tea, as well as tea brewing equipment, other tea gifts and accessories. Shipping and curbside pickup available for online and orders by phone.
Clothing and jewelry
Teresa Gail Designs
Email: teresagaildesigns@gmail.com
Handcrafted jewelry and accessories in sterling silver, copper, bronze and brass — inspired by nature, designed, soldered and polished in West Virginia.
Ooh La Lucy
1006 Bridge Road, Charleston
304-881-1416
Email: shop@oohlalucy.com
Women’s boutique offering chic, feminine, and detailed clothing, gifts, and accessories for women.
The Initialed Life
Email: hello@theinitialedlife.com
A locally owned monogramming and embroidering company with a wide array of custom monogrammed or embroidered clothing and gifts.
Two Eighteen
203 W. Washington St., Charleston
304-205-4084
Email: shop@two-eighteen.com
Online: www.two-eighteen.com/ or facebook.com/shop218
A curated collection of women’s modern fashions.
Kin Ship Goods
613 Tennessee Ave., Charleston
304-346-0326
Email: holler@kinshipgoods.com
Online: kinshipgoods.com or facebook.com/kinshipgoods
West Virginia favorite for cozy apparel, accessories and home goods.
Geraniums Boutique
1011 Bridge Road, Charleston
304-344-1350
Email: hello@shopgeraniums.com
Online: shopgeraniums.com or facebook.com/geraniumsinc
Women’s apparel, accessories
Yarid’s
Three locations:
1005 Bridge Road Charleston
885 Washington Street, Lewisburg
The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs
Online: yarids.com or @yaridsshoes on Instagram
A boutique chain selling shoes, handbags and accessories for more than 100 years.
Charlie Boutique
1006 Bridge Road, Charleston
Contact: 304-342-8920
Online: shopcharlieboutique.com, facebook.com/charlieboutiqueonbridge, or @charlieboutiqueonbridge on Instagram
Women's and men's boutique for classic and sophisticated style, per the store's Instagram account.
Out of the Ashes
104 East Maple Avenue,
Fayetteville
Contact: Call 304-574-6102 or email admin@authenticboldbeautiful.com
Women’s clothing, accessories and home décor store.
Peyton and Peppy Boutique
2741 Main Street, Hurricane or 6004 Grand Central Ave., Vienna
Contact: Call 681-233-3268 (Hurricane) or 304-494-2019 (Vienna)
Trendy, casual women’s clothing and accessories that began as a mobile boutique now has two brick-and-mortar locations and a vibrant online shopping site.
Modern Daisy
418 8th St., Huntington
304-617-7558
Online: moderndaisy.com or facebook.com/moderndaisyboutique
Women’s clothing boutique. Inclusive sizes and private shopping available.
Otter & Oak
302 2nd Ave., Hinton
304-466-4870
Email: otter@mountainplex.com
Online: otterandoak.com, @otterandoakwv on Instagram and facebook.com/otterandoakwv
Otter & Oak offers apparel and footwear meant to take you “from daytime to playtime,” as well as artisan-made goods and unique gifts.
Village Collection Boutique
900 4th Avenue, Huntington
Contact: 304-525-2204
Online: shopvcboutique.com, facebook.com/vcboutique, or @vc_boutique on Instagram
A broad range of carefully curated women's apparel, accessories, and shoes.
True Soul Boutique
905 4th Avenue, Huntington
Contact: 304-638-5704
Online: truesoulclothing.com, facebook.com/truesoulboutique, or @truesoulboutiquewv on Instagram
Trendy women's apparel & accessories boutique with some home décor and lifestyle options.
Personal care
Sudsberry Handmade Bath & Body
Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport
Contact: 304-566-7731
Online: sudsberry.com or @sudsberry_handmade on Instagram
Handmade bath and body products from the freshest, best quality ingredients.
Beautiful Bee
138 Old Lenora Road, Lenora
Contact: Email aprilsbeautifulbee2013@gmail.com
Handmade skin care products from natural ingredients.
Wild Mountain Soap Company
523 Hinkle Road, Fayetteville
304-574-1800
Email: info@wildmountainsoaps.com
Online: wmsoap.com or facebook.com/wildmountainsoapcompany
Artistic, handcrafted bath and body products: soaps, lotions, creams, lip balms and scrubs.
Brookstone Soaps
304-633-8128
Email: brookstonesoaps@gmail.com
Online: brookstonesoaps.com or facebook.com/brookstonesoaps
Handmade West Virginia soaps made with a cold process method using all natural ingredients and a hand mixer. Includes seasonal specialties such as Candy Cane, Christmas Memories, Frosted Cranberry and O Christmas Tree.
Silver Market Co. Botanical Eye and Face Serum
Point Pleasant
Handcrafted skin care products made using 100% natural and raw ingredients, through a process that incorporates Appalachian techniques and a company mission to promote self-empowerment and entrepreneurship throughout the region. Everything from soaps and scrubs to masks and balms.
Hermitage of the Holy Cross
505 Holy Cross Road, Wayne
304-849-2072
This Wayne County-based monastery of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad sells candles and home goods, as well soaps and lotions made using goat’s milk from goats raised at the monastery. Shipping available for online purchases. Available for purchase in other select locations.
Good Horse Scents
2216 Newmans Branch Road, Milton
Contact: 304-634-1945
Online: goodhorsescents.com; facebook.com/goodhorsescents, or @good_horse_scents_wv on Instagram
Locally made from a Cabell County farm, these soaps and other bath and body products are meant to “not only clean and nourish, but also help to guard your skin against the daily exposure to the elements.”
Arts and books
4th Avenue Gallery of Fine Arts & Crafts
Pocahontas County ArtisanCo-op
720 4th Avenue, Marlinton
Contact: 304-799-2550
The cooperative has been active since 2007 and offers original artwork from Pocahontas County-based artists.
Cherry Falls Pottery
406 Oakvale Road, Webster Springs
Contact: 304-644-2883 or cherryfallspottery@yahoo.com
Online: facebook.com/cherryfallspottery
Jon and Lynn Rudloff craft these wheel-thrown and & crafted stoneware décor, dinnerware, and other household items from their studio & gallery near Webster Springs.
Huntington Museum of Art Gift Shop
2033 McCoy Road, Huntington
Contact: 304-529-2701
Online: hmoa.org/shop, facebook.com/huntingtonmuseumofart, or @huntingtonmuseumofart on Instagram
The gift shop at the museum offers local and specifically curated gifts year-round. Proceeds go to support the Huntington Museum of Art, which also offers memberships starting at $25 a year.
Appalachian Gallery
270 Walnut Street, Morgantown
Contact: 304-296-0163
Online: wvcraft.com, facebook.com/appgallery, or @appalachiangallerywv on Instagram
In addition to custom framing services, this business boasts the largest source of West Virginia art and crafts in Morgantown.
J&M Books and Play
508 37th Street, Parkersburg
Contact: 304-422-8733
Online: facebook.com/jandmbooksandplay or @jandms_books on Instagram
West Virginia's largest bookstore carrying more than 35,000 books, tabletop games, and jigsaw rooms, with the Bug Out Bunker Escape Room.
Gauley River Pottery
526 West Mount Lookout Road, Mount Lookout
Contact: Call 304-872-2841 or email mary@wvpottery.com
Online: wvpottery.com or facebook.com/GauleyRiverPottery
One-of-a-kind, functional whitewater-inspired pottery from the mountains of West Virginia.
JP Owens Art
Online only, based in Putnam County
Contact: Call 304-545-0455 or email owensart@hotmail.com
Fine art and graphic designs created by hand.
Artists At Work
329 Davis Ave., Elkins
Contact: Call 304-637-6309 or email artistsatwork@frontier.com
Full-time artists’ cooperative gallery featuring fine art and handmade crafts from more than 20 regional artists.
Mountain Art Glass
Fayette County
Contact: Call 304-894-7905 or email mountainartglass@suddenlink.net
Online: facebook.com/MountainArtGlass
Custom made glass products and stained glass classes.
Appalachian Glass
499 US Highway 33 E, Weston
Contact: Call 304-269-1030
Online: appglass.com or facebook.com/Appalachian-Glass
Three generations of glass crafters with a variety of handblown products.
Capitol Clay Arts Company
512 D Street, South Charleston
Contact: Call 304-720-9851 or email Karen@capitolclayarts.com
Pottery studio, classes, supplies, equipment and gallery.
The Iron Beaver
235 Morris Drive, Montgomery
304-442-4664
Online: theironbeaver.com or facebook.com/theironbeaver
Handcrafted, custom artwork made in West Virginia. Everything from a personalized Tree of Life suitable for hanging to firepits and unique license plates with your school logo.
Those Who Bloom
230 East Ave., Thomas
Online: thosewhobloom.com or facebook.com/thosewhobloom
Selection of affordable art prints born from original ideas and curated from emerging and established artists.
Allegheny Treenware
1922 South Evansville Pike, Thornton
304-892-5008
Email: wvspooners@spooners.com
Online: alleghenytreenware.com or facebook.com/wvspooners
Company hand-produces wooden kitchen goods — bowls, measuring spoons, cups and more — from West Virginia hardwoods. Each item has been wood burned on the back of the handle, which will include the species of wood, shop signature and the year the piece was made.
Art Emporium
823 Quarrier St., Charleston
304-345-2787
Email: artemporiumwv@aol.com
Online: artemporium.net or facebook.com/artemporiumwv
Home decor, gifts, artwork and custom framing.
Echo-Lit
West Virginia web-based sales
304-533-4166
Email: jeanne@echo-lit.com
Online: echo-lit.com or facebook.com/arttoeducate
Modern educational and motivational posters suitable for the classroom, the dorm room or home.
Base Camp Printing Co.
613 Tennessee Ave., Charleston.
304-549-9749
Email: emily@basecampprinting.co
Online: Basecampprinting.co or facebook.com/basecampprinting
Letterpress shop, design studio and retail shop offering original design poster prints, cards and more — many West Virginia-themed — using old printing techniques.
Taylor Books
226 Capitol St., Charleston
304-342-1461
Email: team@taylorbooks.com
Online: taylorbooks.com or facebook.com/taybooks
Locally owned indie bookstore, coffee shop and art gallery, with online book sales now available.
Black Locust Woodshop
818 Lee St. East, Charleston
304-543-9536
Email: blacklocustwoods@gmail.com
Online: @blacklocustwv on Instagram or facebook.com/blacklocustwv
Handcrafted whimsical yet practical pieces made in downtown Charleston, where you can find gifts as small as Christmas ornaments and as large as bookcases and dining room tables. Available for purchase in their downtown store and select locations. Custom orders available.
The Red Caboose
Heritage Station 210 11th St., Huntington
304-525-7333
Email: raine@visithuntingtonwv.org
Online: shoptheredcaboosewv.com, @theredcaboosewv on Instagram or facebook.com/theredcaboosewv
This artisan center and gift shop features the work of local creatives, which includes locally produced ceramics, Blenko glass, fine art, bath and skincare products, fiber arts, jewelry, Huntington-themed items and much more. Shipping available for online purchases.
Blenko Glass Company
9 Bill Blenko Drive, Milton
304-743-9081
Email: info@blenkoglass.com
Online: blenko.com, @BlenkoGlassCompany on Instagram or facebook.com/blenkoglass
Mouth-blown and hand-cast architectural glass and art since 1893. Vases, ornaments, glasses, platters, seasonal items and more.
East Wheeling Clayworks
747 Market Street, Wheeling
Contact: 304-810-2612
Online: eastwheelingclayworks.com, facebook.com/ewclayworks, or @eastwheelingclayworks on Instagram
A working ceramic studio that offers wholesale and retail sales of their products as well as the sale of non-ceramic household items that the studio's owners “use and love,” according to the studio's website.
Wheeling Artisan Center Shop
1400 Main Street, Second Floor, Wheeling
Contact: 304-232-1810
Online: artisancenter.com, facebook.com/wheelingartisancentershop, or @wheelingartisancenter on Instagram
The shop is an “industrial-style center with a shop for regionally made arts & crafts, plus local history exhibits,” according to its website.
Tamarack
One Tamarack Park, Beckley
Contact: 304-256-6843
Online: tamarackwv.com, @tamarack_wv on Instagram, or facebook.com/tamarackwv
Famously offering “The Best of West Virginia,” this state cultural staple features merchandise crafted by West Virginia artists, makers, and cultivators.
Activities, adventure, sports
Water Stone Outdoors
101 East Wiseman Avenue, Fayetteville
Contact: 304-574-2425
Online: waterstoneoutdoors.com, or @waterstoneoutdoors on Instagram
In the heart of the new New River Gorge National Park, Water Stone Outdoors provides gear and “friendly advice” to hikers and rock climbers who make their way into West Virginia’s most famous gorge.
West Virginia State Parks
Contact: Call 833-987-2757
Online: wvstateparks.com/gift-cards/ or facebook.com/West Virginia State Parks
Description: West Virginia State Park gift cards in $25 increments up to $500 can be used for lodging and adventures at West Virginia State Parks, including aerial tram rides at Pipestem Resort, a cabin rental at Lost River, a mineral bath at Berkeley Springs State Park, a train ride at Cass Scenic Railroad, winter sledding at Blackwater Falls or golf season passes.
Adventures on the Gorge
219 Chestnutburg Road, Lansing
855-379-8738
Email: info@onthegorge.com
Outdoor adventure center that offers outdoor adventure and accommodations. Fishing guides specializing in smallmouth bass fishing. Full-day and half-day trips available.
Elk Springs Resort
228 Dry Branch Road, Monterville
304-339-2359
Email: elkspringswv@aol.com
Online: elkspringswv.com or facebook.com/elkspringswv
Cabins and rooms, largest fly shop in West Virginia and guided fly-fishing trips for trout on the upper Elk River in Randolph and Webster counties. Half-day and full-day trips available.
The Catfishing Duo
304-972-5803
Online: facebook.com/The-catfishing-duo
Culloden-based outfitter specializing in guided catfish trips on the Kanawha and Ohio rivers.
Robert’s Running & Walking Shop
607 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston
304-720-2672
Email: robertsrunningshop@gmail.com
Online: robertsrunning.com or facebook.com/robertsrunning
Charleston’s beloved running shop online. Shoes, socks, running apparel for serious distance runners or people just taking their first steps toward fitness.
Glenn’s Sporting Goods
1040 3rd Avenue, Huntington
Contact: 800-453-6671
Online: glennssportinggoods.com, facebook.com/glennssportinggoods, or @glennssportinggoods on Instagram
A sporting goods store selling custom team uniforms, footwear, sportswear and Marshall University gear since 1970.
Quirky and miscellaneous
Eggplant
1101 Bridge Road, Charleston
Contact: 304-346-3525
Online: eggplantshop.com
An “anything but ordinary” boutique with a vast selection of bath and body products, accessories, home décor, custom invitations and stationery, West Virginia items and more.
Hoot and Howl
245 Walnut Street, Morgantown
Contact: 304-241-1088
Online: shophootandhowl.com or @shophootandhowl on Instagram
Handmade gifts and accessories from more than 180 West Virginia and U.S.-based artists and small businesses, including vintage goods and ethically made gifts.
Craft4two
Contact: Email craft4two@gmail.com
Online: craft4two.etsy.com or facebook.com/craft 4 two
Charleston-based business offering embroidery, vinyl and laser engraved designs.
Bear Wood
811 Quarrier Street, Charleston or 2733 Main St., Hurricane
Contact: Call 304-610-2905 (Charleston), 304-982-9078 (Hurricane) or email info@bearwoodcompany.com
Online: bearwoodcompany.com or facebook.com/Bear Wood Company
Woodworking company that specializes in rustic, reclaimed wood and handmade furniture and home furnishings.
S&T’s Bees
119 Third Street, Elkins
Contact: Call 304-637-2335 or email bendersbees@yahoo.com
Online: facebook.com/2BeeFarmers
Beekeepers offering local honey, beekeeping equipment and a variety of classes.
Jamit! Baskets
7121 Seneca Trail North, Sinks Grove
Contact: 304-647-5043 or email jamitbaskets@yahoo.com
Online: jamitbaskets.com
Intricate, handwoven baskets including one-of-a-kind creations that incorporate wood, antlers, vines and more into the crafting of a unique and artistic piece. Visitors are asked to email or call for an appointment before coming to their “porch store.”
Trubie Run WoodWorks and Farm
116 Paul Smith Road, Buckhannon
Contact: Call 937-207-9798 or email trubierunwoodworks@gmail.com
Woodcraft and working farm that specializes in handcrafted log and live edge furniture as well as epoxy designs.
Imogene & Rose Designs
313 Federal Street, Bluefield
Contact: Call 304-800-5541 or email imogeneandrose@gmail.com
Custom design, print and cut shop for all things paper, wood, acrylic, leather and slate.
The Purple Moon
817 Quarrier Street, Charleston
Contact: Call 304-345-0123
Online: thepurplemoon.com or facebook.com/ThePurpleMoon
Vintage and antique store specializing in mid-century furniture and home furnishings
Full Circle Gifts and Goods
210 11th St., Huntington
207-522-7868
Unique, socially conscious gifts, many with an attitude. Handmade ceramics that can be customized.
The Captain’s Pineapple
West Virginia web-based sales
Whimsical, handmade and lasered gifts, home goods, art, fashion accessories and more.
Folklore Music Exchange