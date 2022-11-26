Teresa Gail Designs
Email: teresagaildesigns@gmail.com
Handcrafted jewelry and accessories in sterling silver, copper, bronze and brass — inspired by nature, designed, soldered and polished in West Virginia.
Runway Couture
3999 Teays Valley Road (Putnam County)
681-235-7252
Online: http://shopliverunway.com/
Run by a Mountain State mother-daughter duo, Runway Couture aims to offer quality fashion at affordable prices in women’s sizes small through 3X. The there is also a selection of handbags, jewelry, accessories and gifts.
Ooh La Lucy
1006 Bridge Road, Charleston
304-881-1416
Email: shop@oohlalucy.com
Women’s boutique offering chic, feminine, and detailed clothing, gifts, and accessories for women.
Ricardina Jewelry Designs
1 Valley Drive, Hurricane
304-964-3275
Email: ricardinajewelry@gmail.com
Located in the Commons Marketplace at Valley Park, this shop is owned by jewelry maker Ricardina Bernardes Foster, a Portugese immigrant to the United States. All of Foster’s jewelry is made with either Argentium (tarnish-resistant) silver or copper wire, adorned with gemstones, fresh water pearls, Swarovski crystals or pieces of pottery.
The Initialed Life
Email: hello@theinitialedlife.com
A locally owned monogramming and embroidering company with a wide array of custom monogrammed or embroidered clothing and gifts.
Two Eighteen
203 W. Washington St., Charleston
304-205-4084
Email: shop@two-eighteen.com
Online: www.two-eighteen.com/ or facebook.com/shop218
A curated collection of women’s modern fashions.
Kin Ship Goods
617 Tennessee Ave., Charleston
304-346-0326
Email: holler@kinshipgoods.com
Online: kinshipgoods.com or facebook.com/kinshipgoods
West Virginia favorite for cozy apparel, accessories and home goods.
Geraniums Boutique
1011 Bridge Road, Charleston
304-344-1350
Email: hello@shopgeraniums.com
Online: shopgeraniums.com or facebook.com/geraniumsinc
Women’s apparel, accessories
Yarid’s
Three locations:
1005 Bridge Road Charleston
885 Washington Street, Lewisburg
Stories you might like
The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs
Online: yarids.com or @yaridsshoes on Instagram
A boutique chain selling shoes, handbags and accessories for more than 100 years.
Charlie Boutique
1006 Bridge Road, Charleston
Contact: 304-342-8920
Online: charlieboutique.com, facebook.com/charlieboutiqueonbridge, or @charlieboutiqueonbridge on Instagram
Women’s and men’s boutique for classic and sophisticated style, per the store’s Instagram account.
Out of the Ashes
104 East Maple Avenue, Fayetteville
Contact: Call 304-574-6102 or email admin@authenticboldbeautiful.com
Online: outoftheasheswv.com or facebook.com/outoftheasheswv/
Women’s clothing, accessories and home décor store.
Peyton and Peppy Boutique
2741 Main Street, Hurricane or 6004 Grand Central Ave., Vienna
Contact: Call 681-233-3268 (Hurricane) or 304-494-2019 (Vienna)
Trendy, casual women’s clothing and accessories that began as a mobile boutique now has two brick-and-mortar locations and a vibrant online shopping site.
Otter & Oak
302 2nd Ave., Hinton
304-466-4870
Email: otter@mountainplex.com
Online: otterandoak.com, @otterandoakwv on Instagram and facebook.com/otterandoakwv
Otter & Oak offers apparel and footwear meant to take you “from daytime to playtime,” as well as artisan-made goods and unique gifts.
VC Boutique
900 4th Avenue, Huntington
Contact: 304-525-2204
Online: shopvcboutique.com, facebook.com/vcboutique, or @vc_boutique on Instagram
A broad range of carefully curated women’s apparel, accessories, and shoes.
True Soul Boutique
905 4th Avenue, Huntington
Contact: 304-638-5704
Online: truesoulclothing.com, facebook.com/truesoulboutique, or @truesoulboutiquewv on Instagram
Trendy women’s apparel & accessories boutique with some home décor and lifestyle options.
Tony the Tailor
822 Virginia St E, Charleston
304-833-9403
Email: info@bestmastertailor.com
Tony the Tailor touts itself as “a lifestyle destination for discerning gentlemen with unique sensibilities, looking to combine classic styling with a contemporary mind set.” Merchandise is curated from influential brands. Customers can enjoy personal shoppers, stylist consultations, and a complete, in-house tailor and alterations shop.
Brand Yourself
1500 4th Avenue, Huntington
304-942-8939
Email: orders@brandyourselfwv.com
Brand Yourself is a locally owned retail and print shop specializing in custom shirts, screen printing, graphic design, signage and promotional items. The retail shop focuses on all things West Virginia and is a great place to find unique gifts. All of the items are printed in house.