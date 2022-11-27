Bullock Distillery
121 Washington Street West, Charleston
681-205-2770
Email: dusta@bullockdistillery.com
Online: bullockdistillery.com
The Bullock Distillery is a craft distillery in the Elk City Historic District in Charleston. The distillery produces a variety of bourbons, gin, moonshine and vodka, carrying on a family tradition that began in the 18th century.
Fish Hawk Acres
5 West Main Street, Buckhannon
Contact: 304-473-7741
Online: www.fishhawkacreswv.com
A “Grocer-raunt” that strives to feature fresh, local ingredients in the meals and products sold there, according to the business’s website.
The Delmonte Market
316 Railroad Avenue, Elkins
Contact: 304-636-4400
Online: facebook.com/thedelmontemarket, or @thedelmontemarket on Instagram
Offering a variety of gifts and classes for all ages from local crafters and artisans, The Delmonte Market also is home to Tammy’s Floral Market and The Crossing Coffee Bar.
The Black Dog Coffee Co.
8001 Charles Town Road, Shenandoah Junction
Contact: 304-724-9040
Online: blackdogcoffee.net, facebook.com/blackdogcoffeewv, or @blackdogcoffeeco on Instagram
“Born out of a decade’s long journey in search of the ultimate cup of coffee,” Black Dog Coffee offers specially sourced and locally roasted small-batch coffee as well as similarly sourced and crafted chocolate through the Appalachian Chocolate Company, which the owners of Black Dog purchased in 2020.
Chestnut Ridge Winery
15 Chestnut Ridge, Spencer
Contact: 304-377-5721
Online: chestnutridgewinery.com or @chestnutridgewinery on Instagram
This winery is located at the trailhead of Ben’s Run Trails and offers more than 30 varieties of wine, including seasonal wines, as well as locally made soaps and candles and offers the chance to visit with Merlot, the official Winery Dog.
Tip Top
216 East Avenue, Thomas
Contact: 304-463-4455
Online: www.tiptopcoffeeco.com; @tiptopcoffeeco on Instagram; or facebook.com/tiptopthomas
A coffeebar with equitably sourced coffee, wine, small batch spirits, and gifts.
The Wild Ramp
555 14th Street West, Huntington
Contact: 304-523-7267
Online: wildramp.org, facebook.com/TheWildRampHuntingtonWV, or @thewildramp on Instagram
A year-round farmers market in Huntington. Everything in the store is sourced from farmers and artisans within 250 miles of Huntington.
San Marzano Italian Market
700 Fort Pierpont Drive, Suite 200, Morgantown
Contact: 304-241-5723
Authentic Old World Italian market items “straight off the boat,” according to the market’s Facebook page.
Country Club Bakery
1211 Country Club Road, Fairmont
Contact: Call 304-363-5690 or email chrispallotta2@yahoo.com
Baked goods including pepperoni rolls since 1927. Available for shipping.
Kirkwood Winery and Isaiah Morgan Distillery
45 Winery Lane, Summersville
Contact: Call 888-498-9463 or email Isaiah@kirkwood-wine.com
Online: Kirkwood-wine.com or facebook.com/kirkwoodwinerywv
Local winery and distillery with a wide selection that includes unique and special flavors such as ginseng wine, dandelion wine and Appalachian ramp wine – perfect for cooking.
Appalachian Mercantile
1179 Main Street, Granville
Contact: Call 304-241-4578
Curator of Appalachian fine goods and artisanal products including small-batch jams and jellies and a line of spice blends.
Wired Possum Coffee
Online only, based in Putnam County
Contact: email info@wiredpossumcoffee.com
Online: wiredpossumcoffee.com/ or facebook.com/wiredpossum
Features coffees from around the world, roasted on site in Hurricane; also offers gifts for the coffee lover on your list.
Frank’s Pastry Shop
430 West Carolina Avenue, Chester
Contact: 304-387-0136
Online: facebook.com/frankspastryshop
Open since 1950, Frank’s Pastry Shop, and all of the bakery’s recipes, recently were purchased by Dominique Adkins. The shop includes the usual bakery fixings: cakes, pies, donuts, and cookies, including gluten-free options, along with coffee.
Backwood Ramblings
215 Main Street, Spencer
Contact: Call 304-927-0727 or email backwoodramblings@gmail.com
Online: facebook.com/backwoodramblings
Amish Heritage Bakery that offers breads, desserts and more – including a fruitcake your loved ones will be happy to receive, made with precision from an old family recipe.
Black Sheep Burrito and Brews
702 Quarrier Street, Charleston
279 9th Street, Huntington
Contact: Call 304-343-2739 (Charleston) or 304-523-1555 (Huntington)
Online: blacksheepwv.com or facebook.com/Black Sheep Burrito and Brews at The Brewery
In addition to gift cards for drinking and dining, Black Sheep offers private tastings for guests to see how their beer is made on site, get samples and enjoy appetizers.
The Good Mansion
95 14th Street, Wheeling
Contact: 304-233-2632
Online: goodmansionwines.com or facebook.com/good mansion wines
Wine and import food shop with over 2,000 varieties of wine, hundreds of direct Italian food imports as well as imported cheeses and salumi. Homemade French desserts, pastries and breads.
Weathered Ground Brewery
2027 Flat Top Road, Cool Ridge
Contact: Call 304-223-2500 or email info@weatheredgroundbrewery.com
Online: weatheredgroundbrewery.com or facebook.com/Weathered Ground Brewery
Craft brewery in Cool Ridge, Weathered Ground features what it calls farmhouse style beers that incorporate much of the local agriculture in the beer that is made on site. They also offer sweatshirts and hoodies with designs by Beckley artist Jason Lockhart as well as insignia glassware, beanies, hats, T-shirts, hoodies, masks and stickers for the local beer lover in your life.
Hill n’ Hollow Family Farm and Sugarworks
Garretts Bend Road, Griffithsville
Veteran-owned family farm that specializes in maple syrup production, including flavor-infused syrups: amaretto, cinnamon, vanilla bean and more.
J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works
4797 Midland Drive, Charleston
304-925-7918
Email: jqdsalt@gmail.com
Online: jqdsalt.com or facebook.com/jqdsalt
Seventh generation salt makers who create an all-natural, artisanal salt organically gathered from a pristine, 400-million-year-old sea, deep below the Appalachian Mountains. Small batch, hand-harvested, solar-dried salt and salt products.
Holl’s Handcrafted Swiss Chocolates
2001 Grand Central Ave., Vienna
800-842-4512
Email: customerservice@holls.com
Online: holls.com or facebook.com/hollschocolate
Family-owned West Virginia business that specializes in creating handmade Swiss chocolates based on old family recipes. They offer a range of candies, coffee, cocoa and more.
WV Marketplace
Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston
304-720-2244
Curated selection of unique, locally made food and kitchen products. Jellies, sauces, salsa, cookbooks, custom gift baskets and more.
Frostmore Farm
14141 Frost Road, Dunmore
304-456-4331
Email: frostmorefarm@gmail.com
Online: facebook.com/frostmorefarm
Pocahontas County maple farm. Certified organic. Order syrup and maple products through Facebook.
Swilled Dog Cider and Spirits
28 Pendleton County Industrial Park Road, Upper Tract
304-358-0604
Email: info@swilleddog.com
Online: swilleddog.com or facebook.com/swilleddog
West Virginia-based beverage maker specializing in hard ciders, small batch spirits, and ready-to-drink cocktails. At least 1% of sales benefit animal causes.
Appalachian Tea
613 Ohio Ave, Charleston
304-410-0019
Email: appalachiantea@gmail.com
Online: appalachiantea.com, @appalachian_tea on Instagram or facebook.com/appalachiantea
Charleston-based tea room that sells a curated line of loose leaf tea, as well as tea brewing equipment, other tea gifts and accessories. Shipping and curbside pickup available for online and orders by phone.
Wholi Moli
920 Lauren Christian Dr, Barboursville
304-733-5056
Email: wholimolihealth@gmail.com
Located in the Merritt Creek shopping center in Barboursville (just off Exit 18 of Interstate 64), Wholi Moli was opened in 2014 by proprietor Jamie LaFear as a “specialty grocery store” featuring natural food, home and health and beauty products. Wholi Moli has also sought to educate area consumers. Throughout the year, LaFear has free and low-cost make-and-take classes in survival training, healthy living, essential oils and skincare, among others.
Bella the Corner Gourmet
1017 Washington Street East, Lewisburg
Contact: 304-520-4921
Online: bellathecornergourmet.com, facebook.com/bellathecornergourmet, or @bellagourmetwv on Instagram
Visit “the hippest gourmet shop around” in Lewisburg that offers gourmet food, wine, cheese and kitchen and dining products in historic downtown Lewisburg.