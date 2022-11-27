Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Editor's Note

The holiday season is here, and shopping for gifts isn't easy. The Gazette-Mail gathered a list of West Virginia-owned businesses with curated, creative merchandise you can’t find just anywhere. This is by no means a complete list, but it's a start.

Check out the Sunday, Dec. 4 Life & Style section for more great ideas. Don't see your go-to shop on this list? Email your recommendations to social@wvgazettemail.com, and please type “Gift Guide” into the subject line. 

Bullock Distillery

121 Washington Street West, Charleston

