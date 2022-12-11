Activities, adventure, sports
West Virginia State Parks
Contact: 833-987-2757
Online: wvstateparks.com/gift-cards/ or facebook.com/West Virginia State Parks
Description: West Virginia State Park gift cards in $25 increments up to $500 can be used for lodging and adventures at West Virginia State Parks, including aerial tram rides at Pipestem Resort, a cabin rental at Lost River, a mineral bath at Berkeley Springs State Park, a train ride at Cass Scenic Railroad, winter sledding at Blackwater Falls or golf season passes.
Adventures on the Gorge
219 Chestnutburg Road, Lansing
Contact: 855-379-8738; info@onthegorge.com
Outdoor adventure center that offers outdoor adventure and accommodations. Fishing guides specializing in smallmouth bass fishing. Full-day and half-day trips available.
Water Stone Outdoors
101 East Wiseman Avenue, Fayetteville
Contact: 304-574-2425
Online: waterstoneoutdoors.com, or @waterstoneoutdoors on Instagram
In the heart of the new New River Gorge National Park, Water Stone Outdoors provides gear and “friendly advice” to hikers and rock climbers who make their way into West Virginia’s most famous gorge.
Elk Springs Resort
228 Dry Branch Road, Monterville
Contact: 304-339-2359; elkspringswv@aol.com
Online: elkspringswv.com or facebook.com/elkspringswv
Cabins and rooms, largest fly shop in West Virginia and guided fly-fishing trips for trout on the upper Elk River in Randolph and Webster counties. Half-day and full-day trips available.
The Catfishing Duo
Contact: 304-972-5803
Online: facebook.com/The-catfishing-duo
Culloden-based outfitter specializing in guided catfish trips on the Kanawha and Ohio rivers.
Robert’s Running & Walking Shop
607 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston
Contact: 304-720-2672; robertsrunningshop@gmail.com
Online: robertsrunning.com or facebook.com/robertsrunning
Charleston’s beloved running shop online. Shoes, socks, running apparel for serious distance runners or people just taking their first steps toward fitness.
Glenn’s Sporting Goods
1040 3rd Avenue, Huntington
Contact: 800-453-6671
Online: glennssportinggoods.com, facebook.com/glennssportinggoods, or @glennssportinggoods on Instagram
A sporting goods store selling custom team uniforms, footwear, sportswear and Marshall University gear since 1970.
Hatfield-McCoy Trails
Contact: 1-800-592-2217
The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System currently offers more than 700 miles of ATV trails in seven West Virginia counties. Gift certificates can be purchased online in amounts of $26.50 and $50.
Museums and showsConsider purchasing a gift membership or tickets to individual shows at these venues:
- Huntington Museum of Art: 2033 McCoy Road, Huntington; 304-529-2701; htt ps://www.hmoa.org/
- Clay Center: 1 Clay Square, Charleston; 304-561-3570; https://www.theclaycenter.org/.
- Heritage Farm Museum and Village: Annual passes are available for this living history museum, which is an affiliate of the Smithsonian. Learn all about Appalachian homesteading, farming and early industry, pet farm animals, try the adventure ropes course and more. 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington; 304-522-1244; https://heritagefarmmuseum.com/.
- Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema (Underground Cinema): P.O. Box 2165, Charleston; 304-395-6688; https://www.wviff.org/floraleeharkcohen/
- Mountain Stage: Mountain Stage shows are often at the Clay Center in Charleston, but this long-running, nationally radio show often tours to other locations for live tapings. Shows and tickets, https://mountainstage.org/.
- WV Symphony Orchestra: 4700 MacCorkle Avenue SE, Suite 101, Charleston; 304-957-WVSO (9876); https://wvsymphony.org/
- Charleston Chamber Music Society: PO Box 641, Charleston; ChasChambMusSoc@aol.com; https://www.charlestonchambermusic.org/
- Charleston Light Opera Guild: 411 Tennessee Ave., Charleston; 304-343-2287; https://www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org/
- Alban Arts Center: 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans; 304-721-8896; https://www.albanartscenter.com/
- Kanawha Players Theatre: 115 Spring St., Charleston; 304-343-7529; kanawhaplayers@yahoo.com; kanawhaplayers.org.
- Marshall Artists Series: The Marshall Artists Series continues after the holidays with six more big shows. Tickets and more information, https://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/