Editor's Note

As you continue your holiday shopping, the Gazette-Mail wants to help with our list of West Virginia-owned businesses with curated, creative merchandise you can’t find just anywhere.

This is the third in our three-part series, which is by no means a complete list, but it's a start.

This week we offer suggestions for quirky, local shops for your hard-to-buy-for loved ones. Don't want to give more "stuff" this year? Check out our list of experiences you can gift, like a membership to the Clay Center or gift cards for West Virginia State Parks or ski resorts.

However you celebrate, we wish you a joyous, peaceful season.

Activities, adventure, sports

West Virginia State Parks

