There are ho-hum Zoom meetings.
And then there’s the virtual soiree — complete with multiple, online “rooms” guests can wander in and out of — that Tamarack Foundation for the Arts will host Thursday, along with West Virginia native and actress Ann Magnuson, to showcase the work of its 2020 Emerging Artists and kick off a Taylor Books exhibit featuring the works of all five.
“Prepare for a Party, Not a Meeting!” reads the invite, which encourages attendees to “wear something that makes you feel wonderful,” grab a “delightful beverage,” and pick up something delicious to enjoy during the event.
“Some ‘rooms’ will include the artists, live, and available for chatting,” said TFA executive director Renee Margocee.
Other rooms will feature videos of the artwork and background about this year’s emerging artists.
Selected from all across West Virginia, the five artists selected each year can be any age and work in any medium.
“They just must be exceptional at what they do, whether with a brush, scissors, videoscreen or whichever way they create art,” Margocee said.
The Fellowship provides technical training, mentoring, consulting, and branding to help each fellow develop and launch their creative business.
The event will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. October 15. RSVP online at Tama rackFoundation.org/EAF Show.