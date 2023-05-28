Local graphic designer fashions 'Real Crime' logos May 28, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Starting the podcast, I was confident in my material. But I had no idea how to translate these ideas into current technology.Luckily for me, Brenda Pinnell made a major contribution. I first met Brenda when she worked as The Charleston Gazette’s graphic artist. She now has her own business: HepCatz Design.She designed the logo for “A Real Crime,” and she added pictures and other special touches to each episode.I also started a related project entitled “Cocoa & Crime.” I think many people like to curl up with a good book and a hot beverage and feel transported into the world of the story.Brenda created what I think is an amazingly clever graphic for “Cocoa & Crime.” She drew a mug with a fingerprint in the foam.Last year, I did live presentations of my work that I call “Cocoa & Crime.” I am making plans for new presentations. — By Susan Williams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Illustration Art Computer Graphics Police Recommended for you Latest News Digital Only Canaan Valley Resort announces summer and fall guided hike series Local graphic designer fashions 'Real Crime' logos Digital Only WV man to pay $1,000 fine for casting two mail-in ballots in 2020 election Digital Only Conflicts between bears, humans 'a bit more hectic' this year Digital Only 7-year-old WV child charged with arson of family home From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Smell the Coffee: Completing the long march Kids in Care: State should rebalance resources for families Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring