Ruthie Maniscalchi, Cooperative Technical Partnership Specialist at West Virginia Emergency Management Division, shares her thoughts on the challenges of hazard mitigation outreach in remote areas of the state during the West Virginia 2023 Risk Reduction consultation on March 22, 2023, in South Charleston.
West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) and FEMA hosted the West Virginia 2023 Risk Reduction Consultation on March 22 in South Charleston to share knowledge and tools to reduce risks from flooding and other weather events.
Specialists from WVEMD, FEMA Region 3, including the West Virginia FEMA Integration Team (WVFIT), and West Virginia GIS Technical Center, met with county emergency management, floodplain managers, voluntary agencies and the State Resiliency Office to discuss the challenges and success stories in preventing damage from flooding, the most common declared disaster in West Virginia.
The topics included reports on the state’s hazard mitigation plan, examples of successful flood prevention projects, FEMA grants for hazard mitigation, the National Flood Insurance Program, and the use of data and mapping for better determination of flood risk.
Much discussion was held on outreach and communication of the availability of these resources to those populations most in need, who are frequently in the most remote areas of the state and lacking in access and infrastructure.
“The annual Risk Reduction Consultation is always a great opportunity to bring together partners to discuss challenges, innovative strategies, and resources to prevent future damage from severe weather events in West Virginia,” said James Young, Disaster Field Coordinator for the WVFIT. “The group of participants continues to grow, and the collaboration that occurs during the event pays significant dividends to increase resiliency in communities across the state.”
State emergency management agreed with that sentiment.
“I’m very pleased with the number of partners who were able to take time out of their busy schedules to attend,” said WVEMD Deputy Director Dr. Matt Blackwood. “Seeing and hearing positive reports on West Virginia’s mitigation efforts from people working in the field is always heartening.”
Lora Lipscomb of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division contributed to this report.