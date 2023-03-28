Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

fema meeting

Ruthie Maniscalchi, Cooperative Technical Partnership Specialist at West Virginia Emergency Management Division, shares her thoughts on the challenges of hazard mitigation outreach in remote areas of the state during the West Virginia 2023 Risk Reduction consultation on March 22, 2023, in South Charleston.

 Philip Maramba | FEMA

West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) and FEMA hosted the West Virginia 2023 Risk Reduction Consultation on March 22 in South Charleston to share knowledge and tools to reduce risks from flooding and other weather events.

Specialists from WVEMD, FEMA Region 3, including the West Virginia FEMA Integration Team (WVFIT), and West Virginia GIS Technical Center, met with county emergency management, floodplain managers, voluntary agencies and the State Resiliency Office to discuss the challenges and success stories in preventing damage from flooding, the most common declared disaster in West Virginia.

Lora Lipscomb of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division contributed to this report.

Learn more about the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant program at https://www.fema.gov/grants/mitigation/hazard-mitigation. For information about WVEMD Hazard Mitigation, go to https://emd.wv.gov/MitigationRecovery/Pages/Hazard%20Mitigation.aspx. See if your home is at risk for flooding by using the WV Flood Tool: https://www.mapwv.gov/flood/

