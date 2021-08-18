The Kanawha Estates Garden Club has created a garden oasis on 67th Street for our community to enjoy.
It maintains seven beds full of trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals. Coneflowers, yarrows, vincas and zinnias abound. With the addition of fall pansies, something is in bloom every month of the year.
It is a haven for many of nature’s species. Birds, pollinators and butterflies of numerous varieties can be found at the site. Hummingbirds, honeybees and swallowtails all have a home there.
Monarch butterflies are also attracted to the garden site. The Kanawha Estates Garden Club is actively involved in expanding and conserving the habitat of the monarch butterfly. They have a new bed at the garden that only contains swamp milkweed, a variety native to West Virginia. Milkweed is the single food source for monarch caterpillars, so its proliferation and conservation are important.
The bed is a registered Monarch Waystation the club has named the Monarch Project. It won the 2020-2021 Shirey Conservation and Preservation of Butterflies Award from West Virginia Garden Club Inc.
Monarch Waystations provide milkweed and other nectar plants so that monarchs can eat, breed and migrate. Without milkweed to sustain them the survival of monarch butterflies is threatened. The monarch population has been decreasing for the past two decades, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. They are on the waiting list for an Endangered Species Act listing. Their declining numbers can be linked to the loss of habitat due to urban development, climate change and the use of herbicides like Roundup.
The garden club expanded and upgraded the Monarch Project this spring by adding a stone border, fencing and, of course, more milkweed. It is hoped that through efforts such as these many more monarchs will make their way to Mexico for the winter migration. Sometimes Mother Nature just needs a little help!
If you are interested in starting your own butterfly garden or want to know more about monarch butterflies, the website www.monarchwatch.org is a tremendous resource.
This season’s first monarch was observed at the garden on July 4. Many more should follow in the coming months.
The Kanawha Estates Garden Club has 16 members and was established over 70 years ago. The garden club considers all the planting, weeding, dead-heading and mulching done at the garden their gift to the neighborhood.
This close-knit Kanawha City community consists of about 150 homes beginning at 65th Street and MacCorkle Avenue. The beauty of the garden site has a positive and lasting impact on the Kanawha Estates neighborhood. People enjoy the look of the stately garden beds and the splash of color the flowers provide as they walk or drive by.
Club members have a lot of fun as they work side by side to maintain the site, and they are proud of their efforts. The Kanawha Estates Garden Club would love for you to stop by the garden at the 67th Street and MacCorkle Avenue school bus turn-around and see the birds, bees and butterflies for yourself.
After all, you are one of the species it is meant to attract!
(Jo Anne Christian is president of the Kanawha Estates Garden Club. She can be contacted at jachristian@suddenlink.net.)