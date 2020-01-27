Marshall basketball: Kobe Bryant remembered for competitive spirit

HUNTINGTON — Last week, Marshall sophomore guard Taevion Kinsey joked around with teammates in a one-on-one game prior to practice.
As Kinsey went to a fadeaway baseline jumper, he yelled, “Kobe” as the shot went through the net.
On Monday afternoon, Kinsey and others spoke about Kobe Bryant following his tragic death on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. In addition to the 41-year-old NBA superstar, the crash also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
For Kinsey, Bryant wasn’t his favorite player. That spot is reserved for LeBron James, who, like Kinsey, is an Ohio native. In a chilling coincidence, less than 24 hours before Bryant’s death, he took to social media to congratulate James, who passed him for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
However, Kinsey did share his respect for Bryant’s game and what he meant to the NBA. Bryant was a polarizing player, either loved by fans or hated. No matter what, though, they watched him.
“I used to not even like Kobe but I always respected his game,” Kinsey said. “If you don’t like Kobe and he’s not your favorite, he’s probably beat your favorite player multiple times and that’s why you don’t like him. But there’s that respect for his game. I still just can’t believe it.”
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said learned the news of Bryant’s death once he returned home from a speaking engagement at the Big Atlantic Classic in Beckley on Sunday afternoon. D’Antoni served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2012-14 while his brother Mike D’Antoni, the current Houston Rockets head coach, served as the head coach there.
“Basketball lost an iconic figure,” D’Antoni said. “I feel bad for the family and wish them well.”
Chris Duhon played for the Lakers during the D’Antoni regime and was a teammate of Bryant’s in 2012-13. Duhon, who later joined D’Antoni’s Marshall staff following his playing days, recalled Bryant as “the ultimate competitor” and spoke of what he saw on a daily basis that helped take Bryant to the level of the NBA’s elite.
“He wanted to be the best at everything he did and he hated to lose,” Duhon said. “He worked and trained with that mindset, that every day he was going to give his best.
“There was nothing that rattled him. He can turn the ball over four or five straight times or miss 10 straight shots, and it never wavered his confidence at all. When he set his mind to do something, it was going to get done. If he said he was scoring 40, he was scoring 40.”
Tamar Slay, who played at Marshall from 1998-2002, found out firsthand about that mentality. During Slay’s rookie season with the New Jersey Nets, he got the daunting task — one he called a privilege — of guarding Bryant in a Christmas Day game, always one of the most prestigious games of the NBA season.
“The game was at 3 p.m., prime-time, and we were the two best teams in the league at the time,” Slay recalled. “That first possession, I’m guarding him and he posts me up. They tried to take advantage of the rookie. I was able to get a deflection and you could see it in his face.
“I got a steal, but after that, he scored three straight possessions where it was just like, ‘there’s no way a rookie is deflecting a ball to me.’ He hated to lose and his work ethic was second-to-none. He had a drive that no one else in the world has had before. It was a gift.”
That mindset, which became known as “Mamba Mentality,” added to his polarizing personality. There is the well-known feud with Shaquille O’Neal that ran O’Neal out of Los Angeles, and there are other accounts in which he was bullish and arrogant while with the Lakers.
However, the same arrogance that made him a polarizing figure also played into his on-court confidence, which enabled his success and made him one of the all-time greats.
Slay, who now works for the National Basketball Players Association, also said that in his dealings with Bryant, he saw a change over his final years prior to retirement. That bullish nature shifted to one that was more accommodating to teammates and took on a more personable feel as his career came to a close.
“Me and Antoine Walker talked about that today,” Slay said of a Monday meeting in Milwaukee. “Up until his last two or three years, Kobe was straight-lined. It’s going to be my way or I’m not going to talk to you and when I play against you, I’m going to try to rip your heart out.
“Those last three years, he lightened up and opened up, let his guard down and got to know guys and allowed people to know him.”
Perhaps the moment that endeared Bryant’s polarizing personality to all basketball fans came in his final game when he poured in 60 points in a 101-96 comeback win over the Utah Jazz. Those who didn’t like Bryant will say that it was a fitting end because he took 50 shots to get to those 60 points. Those who revered him will say that it was a fitting end to his career as he brought the Lakers back for an improbable victory, just because of his competitive drive.
For Kinsey, it was a game which, to him, was one of the most iconic games of basketball he’s ever watched.
“I can recall that night easily,” Kinsey said. “Back in high school, I used to work out at 5 a.m. before school, so I had a long day and I remember thinking that I was dog-tired and I didn’t know if I’d stay up. But I knew if I didn’t, I was going to miss something.