Marshall basketball legend Charlie Slack dead at 89

slack

Slack

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University Hall of Famer Charlie Slack is dead. He was 89.

Slack, a native of Pomeroy, Ohio, died Friday in Akron, Ohio.

Slack played football and basketball with the Thundering Herd and led the nation in rebounding in the 1954-55 season, pulling down an NCAA-record 25.6 per game. The record still stands. His 1,916 career rebounds is third best in NCAA history.

He scored 1,551 points at Marshall and averaged 22.5 per game as a senior. A two-time Mid-American Conference selection, Slack had his jersey No. 17 retired in 1985.

Slack is survived by his wife, Alma, sons Charles Jr. and Joel, and grandchildren Nick, Brian and Ana.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, July 3, 2020

Austin, Daniel - 12:30 p.m., Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.

Browning, James - 1:30 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Cogar, Lela - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Cook, Thermal - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Estep, Jerry - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Grose, Violet - 2 p.m., Phillips Cemetery, Ovapa.

Hager, Vaughn - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Ratliff, Karen - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Rose, Mary - 3 p.m., Mollohan Cemetery, Birch River.

Smith, Dorothy - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.