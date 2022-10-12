HUNTINGTON — A halftime lightning delay and heavy rains late into the night put a damper on the Sun Belt Conference home opener for the Marshall football team, which fell to Louisiana 23-13 Wednesday night at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Marshall (3-3, 0-2 SBC) led at halftime but the offense was shut out in the second half as the Ragin' Cajuns (3-3, 1-2 SBC) found their footing and picked up their first league win of the season behind backup quarterback Ben Wooldridge's two-touchdown effort.
Marshall's defense limited Louisiana's offense to just a field goal in the opening half and the Herd offense used a big pass completion from quarterback Henry Colombi to Corey Gammage to set up Khalan Laborn for a 1-yard touchdown. Laborn added a second rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and now has 10 on the year.
A 37-minute lightning delay pushed back the start of the second half to 9:49 p.m., and on the initial offensive drive of the second half, Colombi was intercepted on an ill-advised throw intended for Talik Keaton.
The turnover was the first of the night for either team and would eventually lead to the go-ahead score for the Ragin' Cajuns.
After converting on a third down made shorter by a defensive penalty, John Stephens caught a 34-yard pass from Wooldridge to set up the first Louisiana touchdown of the night -- a 6-yard scoring toss from Wooldridge to Dontae Fleming that produced a 10-7 lead.
Kenneth Almendares kicked a career-best 52-yard field goal as time expired in the third quarter to extend the lead to two possessions entering the final stanza, 16-7. He made all three of his attempts in the win, which included makes from 33 and 42 yards earlier in the game.
A 32-yard touchdown pass from Wooldridge to Michael Jefferson put the game out of the Herd's reach early in the fourth quarter, paving the way for Louisiana's second consecutive win over the Herd.
Marshall returns to Sun Belt action at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at nationally ranked James Madison.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.