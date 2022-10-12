Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — A halftime lightning delay and heavy rains late into the night put a damper on the Sun Belt Conference home opener for the Marshall football team, which fell to Louisiana 23-13 Wednesday night at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Marshall (3-3, 0-2 SBC) led at halftime but the offense was shut out in the second half as the Ragin' Cajuns (3-3, 1-2 SBC) found their footing and picked up their first league win of the season behind backup quarterback Ben Wooldridge's two-touchdown effort.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

