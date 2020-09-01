HUNTINGTON – For months, it seemed like the 2020 season would never get here for Marshall’s football team.
The group returned to campus on June 1 and was supposed to be one of the first games of the 2020 season on Aug. 29 as it traveled to East Carolina.
Much has changed – even in the last month.
Instead of a road game at East Carolina, the Thundering Herd will open its season at home against Eastern Kentucky – a 1 p.m. contest on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium that was picked up by ESPN.
“They’re anxious to go play a game,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “It seems like we’ve been practicing forever. Since we got the clear to coach these guys – I think it was July 6, that’s a long time. I know they’re anxious to go play.”
When the Herd takes the field, not only will the atmosphere look different, but so will the entire team.
Redshirt freshman Grant Wells, a former All-State pick at George Washington, takes over as the team’s starting quarterback. He’ll the first in-state quarterback to start a game since Mark Zban started against West Virginia State in 1996.
Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said Wells’ skill set and athleticism bring plenty to the offense. He also has earned the team’s trust with the way he’s gone about his business from a leadership and execution standpoint in preseason where he and fellow in-state native Luke Zban competed for the spot.
“I definitely think his confidence has grown,” Cramsey said. “He knows this offense in and out and he knows when to direct guys, ‘All right, hey, this is where you are supposed to be. Get there.’ That has shown itself and he has command of the offense.”
While Wells is a new player on the offense, he’s one of few new pieces with the Herd returning nine players, including all of its skill personnel, to the lineup for 2020.
The headliner of that group is running back Brenden Knox, who earned 2019 Conference USA MVP honors after rushing for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Knox and fellow running back Sheldon Evans each rushed for more than five yards per carry behind an offensive line that also returns four of five starters with senior Alex Salguero moving into the center spot.
In terms of the passing game, Wells has several targets that he’s connected with well in preseason — notably outside wide receiver Broc Thompson, with whom he built a nice rhythm in camp. Other targets include senior Willie Johnson, junior Talik Keaton and senior tight end Xavier Gaines, who is one of the Herd’s most versatile weapons.
Those players have worked together on the field and once they come off it to better understand what is being seen within Cramsey’s scheme.
Defensively, Marshall’s secondary is a strength with cornerbacks Steven Gilmore and Jaylon McClain-Sapp returning, along with Micah Abraham shifting from safety to cornerback.
At safety, Nazeeh Johnson is the most experienced of a group that includes Derrek Pitts, E.J. Jackson and JoJo Evans, among others.
The biggest question marks come at linebacker, but that is also where one of the Herd’s top playmakers resides in Tavante Beckett, who led C-USA in tackles last season with 121.
The question is who will step up into the role(s) vacated by departed seniors Omari Cobb and Tyler Brown. So far, Eli Neal and Abraham Beauplan lead a group that includes grad transfer Brian Cavicante and Charlie Gray, along with Domenick Murphy.
Marshall’s defensive front should have plenty of depth with Koby Cumberlander and Darius Hodge bringing back rush experience on the outside. On the interior, Rodney Croom and Jamare Edwards are among the experienced players, but the Herd can go as far as 10 deep within its defensive front.
Perhaps one of the biggest battles is one that will continue up until kickoff with the placekicker position. Shane Ciucci, who pushed Justin Rohrwasser throughout camp last year and was expected to be the starter for 2020, is trying to fend off a challenge from freshman Cameron Shirkey, who boasts of a powerful leg.
For the Herd, the 2020 season sets up well with nine games currently scheduled – six of which are at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall gets the benefit of having its first three games at home and ends the year with three of four in C-USA play at home as well.
Marshall’s 2020 season marks the 50th year since the 1970 Marshall plane crash, which killed all 75 persons on board, including the entire football team, as the team returned Nov. 14, 1970, from a 17-14 loss at East Carolina.