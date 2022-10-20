Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221013 mu football 40.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall running back Khalan Laborn (8) rushes up the field on a carry as the Herd takes on Louisiana on Oct. 12 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Newton's first law states that an object in motion will stay in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. 

Marshall running back Khalan Laborn, meet the James Madison defense. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HS Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you