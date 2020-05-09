Marshall football Top 50 moments, No. 29: Herd came up just short in first bowl game in 50 years

EDITOR’S NOTE: In its first bowl game since the 1947 Tangerine Bowl, Marshall battled Southeastern Conference opponent Mississippi down to the wire in the inaugural Motor City Bowl at the Pontiac (Michigan) Silverdome. The game began with two huge plays, one by each team, and was entertaining throughout as a plethora of future NFL players displayed their considerable talents on national television. Here is the game story from that contest of Dec. 27, 1997:
PONTIAC, Mich. — Marshall will wonder what might have been, all the while eagerly anticipating what might be.
Mississippi scored with 31 seconds left Friday night to defeat the Thundering Herd 34-31 in the inaugural Motor City Bowl in front of 43,340 fans at the Silverdome.
Ole Miss scored on a 1-yard leap by backup tailback Deuce McAllister. The Rebels went 75 yards in nine plays to earn the touchdown and finish 8-4. McAllister’s bullish 24-yard run to the Herd 17-yard line was the key play. Ole Miss quarterback Stewart Patridge completed all five of his passes for 36 yards during the drive.
Marshall’s bid to win ended when Randy Moss caught a 38-yard pass from Chad Pennington, but fumbled at the Ole Miss 26. Rebels linebacker Nate Wayne recovered, which replays clearly showed, even though Herd wide receiver LaVorn Colclough came out of the pile with the ball with one second left.
“It’s a shame anyone had to lose,” Marshall coach Bobby Pruett said. “It was a great football game. I’m proud of our players.”
Proud, but not satisfied.
“We have a lot of work to do because we didn’t win,” Pruett said. “We’re about winning games and winning championships. We won’t settle for anything else. That’s the bottom line.”
Pennington agreed.
“All our players gave an excellent effort,” said Pennington, who completed 23 of 45 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. “The team that had the ball last didn’t have enough time at the end.”
The Thundering Herd (10-3) appeared early as if it not only would win the game, but maybe make it a blowout. Marshall led 17-7 at halftime and was to receive the second-half kickoff.
Ole Miss, though, turned the game its way in the third quarter, grabbing momentum created by Marshall’s poor field position.
Marshall got the ball to begin the third quarter with a chance to put the Rebels in a huge hole. The Herd, however, punted and Ole Miss took advantage.
The Rebels, who gained 15 yards on the punt when Marshall was called for illegal use of hands, began their drive at the Herd 29 and needed just six plays to reach the end zone. Patridge’s 13-yard pass to Andre Rone capped the drive and pulled the Rebels within 17-14.
Marshall was forced to punt again on its next possession and again Ole Miss made the best of the opportunity.
The Rebels used the short-passing game they’re noted for, along with handoffs to tailback John Avery, to move 72 yards in 10 plays, with Patridge dumping off a pass to McCallister out of the backfield for a 20-yard touchdown hookup that gave Ole Miss a 21-17 lead.
But back came Marshall, showing life after a dismal third quarter.
Pennington picked apart the Ole Miss defense, completing four passes under a heavy rush, including a 6-yard touchdown pass to tailback Doug Chapman that gave Marshall a 24-21 lead with 10:12 to play.
Chapman, who finished with a game-high 152 yards on 19 carries, had two important runs on the drive, one of 13 yards and one of 8, to put the Herd in position at the 6.
On the touchdown pass, Mississippi, which had blitzed all night from the outside, blitzed up the middle. Pennington picked it up and threw softly to Chapman, who was wide open in the left flat.
The top pass on the drive was a 32-yarder to Moss for a first down at the Ole Miss 27. Moss caught the pass despite being interfered with by cornerback Timothy Strickland.
Ole Miss had taken the lead by driving 59 yards in eight plays, with Patridge hitting Sheldon Morris with a 19-yard touchdown pass with 5:39 left in the game. Steve Lindsey, however, missed the extra point wide left, leaving Ole Miss with a field goal advantage at 27-24.
The Rebels’ touchdown was aided by a 15-yard personal foul penalty against Marshall and by a missed call from an official, who failed to rule a Patridge incompletion a lateral one play before the TD. Had the play been ruled a lateral been called, it would have cost Ole Miss 13 yards.
“Marshall has a great football team,” Mississippi coach Tommy Tuberville said.
The Herd wilted a bit in the 72-degree temperature of the Silverdome. Ole Miss ran 27 plays to Marshall’s 13 in the third quarter and the Herd was visibly tired in the second half.
The first two quarters were a very different story.
Except for one play, Marshall dominated the first half. The Herd surrendered yards, but not points in stuffing the Rebels when it had to. Marshall’s offense, meanwhile, moved the ball effectively through the air and on the ground.
The game’s beginning couldn’t have been scripted better if ESPN had written it. Ole Miss, known for a strong running attack and short-passing game, threw long on its first play. Patridge hit wide receiver Grant Heard with a 54-yard bomb to the Marshall 1. On the next play, tailback Avery, who finished with 110 yards on 27 carries, leaped over the line for a touchdown to make it 7-0.
Ole Miss’ quick strike excited the 4,000 Rebel fans in the Silverdome and stunned the 12,000 Marshall supporters in attendance. But not for long.
On Marshall’s first play, Pennington hit Moss with an 80-yard bomb for a tying touchdown. Moss embarrassed Ole Miss cornerback Malikia Griffin on the play after Griffin was unmercifully left in single coverage.
The touchdown sparked a frenzy in the crowd and pumped a healthy dose of confidence into the Herd.
“I thought it was important for us to come back and take it down ourselves,” Pennington said. “That first quarter, we showed we weren’t going to roll over in the first quarter.”
Ole Miss had the next scoring opportunity, but Lindsey missed a 47-yard field goal attempt wide right with 9:34 left in an eventful first quarter.
The teams traded punts before Marshall put together a 12-play drive that ended with Billy Malashevich kicking a career-long 36-yard field goal, topping his previous best of 32 yards, to give the Herd a 10-3 lead.
While Ole Miss failed to take advantage of a Chapman fumble earlier in the game, the Herd made the most of an interception by cornerback Larry Moore with 10:59 left in the second quarter.
Moore, playing a Patridge pass the way a center fielder would go back on a fly ball, intercepted the ball and returned it 16 yards to the Ole Miss 44.
Six plays later, with Moss on the sideline for a breather, Pennington faked a handoff to his left, rolled right and hit wide open Colclough with a 19-yard touchdown pass with 9:04 left before halftime.
Marshall survived a failed fake punt attempt on the Rebels’ next possession, but didn’t score again despite being in Mississippi territory twice.
The defense then took over, stopping Patridge on a scramble to the Herd 3 on the final play of the first half.
Ole Miss had the ball on the Marshall 3 with 40 seconds left, using 13 plays to drive 86 yards. An illegal procedure penalty, however, cost Ole Miss five yards and 18 critical seconds, moving the ball back to the 8.
Patridge threw to the end zone on the next play, but Moore knocked the ball away from Morris.
With 17 seconds left, Patridge dropped back to pass again, but found no one open. He was flushed from the pocket by Marshall ends B.J. Cohen and Paul Totten, but instead of throwing the ball away to bring up third-and-goal from the 8, Patridge scrambled toward the end zone. At the 5, rather than lower his head and try to push into the end zone, Patridge slowed up and was stuck hard by Marshall defenders Larry McCloud and Thomas Maxwell.
With Marshall unwilling to hurry to untangle the pile, time expired.
Herd players excitedly left the field pumping their fists into the air as the crowd roared its approval.
Marshall outgained Ole Miss, 260-226, in the first half as Pennington hit 13 of 22 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Chapman added 64 yards on nine carries, Moss caught two balls for 77 yards and Coclough had 56 yards on five catches.
Patridge, who completed 29 of 47 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, was named Ole Miss’ most valuable player. Cohen, who had eight tackles, including four for losses, was Marshall’s MVP.
Pruett immediately looked toward the 1998 season.
“We used this game as a gauge and I think we found out some things,” Pruett said. “We need to get a little bigger and a little quicker and a little stronger.”
Pruett closed by saying, “Maybe we can come back next year.”