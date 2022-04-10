HUNTINGTON -- Marc Votteler said his job as general manager of the Marshall University football program is a little bit of everything.
Indeed, but a lot of his work regards the NCAA transfer portal.
"You really need somebody just for that," Votteler said. "It goes in flows. You have a lot of players leaving their teams in December and January. After spring ball, there'll be another wave of that happening. There are schools hiring someone just for the transfer portal. I'm keeping track of that every day."
Every day, multiple times a day.
"I look at transfer portal first thing in the morning, then again in the afternoon" Votteler said. "You have to keep checking. They can put their name in at 2 in the morning. It just depends on when the other schools' compliance people put the names in."
Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff checks the portal, too, and offers names for Votteler to check. Huff knew Votteler when both were at the University of Alabama.
"I didn't even hesitate when he first called," Votteler said of Huff asking him to join him at Marshall. "To come to work for him, for a guy with his energy, how he treats people, how he has a plan for everything, it was a no-brainer."
Huff said he is pleased with the addition of Votteler and several other newcomers to the Herd's support staff.
"One of the most critical parts of any successful program is hiring the right personnel," Huff said. "The pieces that we have added will help our organization continue to close the gap. These individuals fully understand the Marshall Family and this community's landscape and we all are excited to start this upcoming season."
While the transfer portal takes up a significant amount of Votteler's time, he performs a variety of other tasks.
"A little bit of everything right now," Votteler said. "We had a great signing class last year. The 2022 signing class was incredible. I'm just trying to come in and piggyback off of that, hopefully take it to another level. It's everything from the transfer portal to recruiting the 2023 and 2024 classes. It's getting kids into school, it's transcripts, it's junior day. It's airport runs."
Votteler returned to discussing the transfer portal.
"There's always film to watch," he said. "When you get guys here, you're making sure they're happy. It's almost like free agency in the NFL."
Is such player movement good? Votteler said there are two sides to it.
"Coaches can leave, so the players should get to move where they're happy," he said. "I agree with giving them one move without having to sit out. If he's unhappy somewhere and this or that happens, to make him sit out a year is punishment.
"People talk about how it's killed high school recruiting. Some schools have three quarters of their spots filled with transfers. It's a quick way to build it up. It's a fine line to balance. If you look at your team and you have 35 seniors and five freshmen, you're not really developing many players. It's tricky. You have to get chemistry."