CARY, N.C. — It took two overtimes and eight grueling rounds of penalty kicks to do it, but Marshall finally delivered the knockout blow to one of college soccer’s heavyweights.
It was a one-two punch provided by keeper Oliver Semmle and junior midfielder Vitor Dias, whose save and goal in the final round of the shootout combined to give the Thundering Herd the victory over top-ranked Clemson in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament Thursday.
Their heroics provided a dramatic finish to a match that, despite the 1-1 draw after regulation and extra time, their 10th-ranked team dominated throughout the second half and extra periods.
“These guys are all from world-renowned clubs. They’re used to this stuff,” said Marshall coach Chris Grassie, whose team earned a spot in the Elite Eight against defending national champion Georgetown.
“The guys blocking the doorways and holding the keys to success, they want you to feel like it’s an achievement to beat them. But we just played better than them. We are a better team right now, so for us it’s about continuing the momentum.”
Backed by a large, raucous contingent of fans, who spent much of the afternoon chanting “We Are … Marshall,” the Herd (11-2-2) built on that momentum as the match wore on.
Marshall had two glorious chances to win in the second overtime when Milo Yosef, who scored both goals in an opening-round win against Fordham, twice broke free behind the Clemson defense and had clean looks at the net.
Both times, though, his shots sailed high and wide beyond the far post. Despite the near misses, Grassie remained confident heading into penalty kicks.
“We talk about courage being key and he was brave on the shot,” Grassie said of Milos. “He tried to wrap it in the top corner. Sometimes you score, sometimes you miss. But it’s about having opportunities.”
Marshall got plenty of chances in the shootout.
Things didn’t start well for the Herd, when after James Brighton opened with a goal to give Clemson a 1-0 lead, Tigers keeper Trevor Manion guessed correctly and stopped an attempt by Jan-Erik Leinhos.
The teams traded goals in the next two rounds before Semmle came up with the first of his two most important saves of the day.
The junior from Germany got enough of his hand on a shot from Clemson’s Mohamed Seye to redirect it harmlessly off the near goal post.
Vinicius Fernandes then converted to get Marshall back even, setting up a dramatic sudden-death duel.
Both teams scored in rounds five, six and seven before Stemmle came up big again, this time guessing correctly and diving to keep an attempt from Quinn McNeill out of the lower-left corner of the net.
Dias then stepped up and drilled a high shot flush into the center of the net before being mobbed by his joyous teammates.
“Penalties are a little bit of a lottery,” Grassie said. “But we train and we train and we train, and the guys know to go up there and take chances. You just have to stick with it and do your thing.”
Marshall did exactly what it wanted to do for most of the game, keeping Clemson (14-4-2) on its heels with a possession game plan that featured controlled runs into the offensive zone and effectively keeping the ball away from the opponent’s scoring threats for long periods of time.
The Tigers responded with a physical style that led to numerous fouls that were called ... and several that weren’t.
The most egregious no-call came early in the first half when Fernandes was taken down in the box as he made a move toward the goal.
Not long after, in the 15th minute, Fernandes was taken down again. This time, the Herd got the call, setting up a free kick from about 35 yards out.
At first, it looked as though Yosef would take the kick, but he ran past the ball, allowing teammate Max Schenider to launch a bending shot high into the top-right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
“We had a little bit of deception in there, which we haven’t done in previous games,” Grassie said. “Max has taken some good free kicks, but the goalkeeper has clearly been able to see the ball. So we’ve analyzed and worked on some distraction and Max and the guys came up with this distraction themselves.”
Clemson got the equalizer in the 32nd minutes, benefiting from two no-calls.
The first appeared to be a hand ball in the box. Then, after the Tigers were awarded one of their 14 corner kicks, they finally got the ball past Semmle on a rebound.
From that point on, Semmle and the stout defense in front of him made sure it was just a matter of time before the Herd took care of business on the other end to finish off the biggest win in school history — a distinction Grassie is hoping lasts only until the next time his team plays.
“I’m just very proud, but that’s not the goal,” he said. “Our goal is not to beat the No. 1 team, it’s to be the No. 1 team. So this is over and done, and we’re moving on to Georgetown and the Elite Eight.”