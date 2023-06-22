Dr. PS Martin, an associate professor of emergency medicine at West Virginia University's School of Medicine and an emergency room physician at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, has been appointed medical director for the state Department of Health and Human Resources' Office of Emergency Medical Services, the state announced in a news release Thursday.
Martin’s appointment is effective Friday. He replaces Dr. Beth Toppins, who served as interim OEMS medical director since April 2023.
“Dr. Martin brings a wealth of knowledge to this critical position with hands-on experience as a physician in emergency departments and as the medical director for multiple EMS agencies,” Dr. Matthew Christiansen, DHHR’s Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health and State Health Officer, said in a news release. “His unique and specialized background in the field of emergency medical services will be an asset to West Virginia, and will continue the work of Dr. Toppins. We are grateful for her service during a period of transition.”
Martin is certified by both the American Board of Emergency Medicine and the American Board of Emergency Medicine Specializing in Emergency Medical Services. He earned his medical degree and bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University.
“I am honored to lead this office, which does incredible work to support West Virginia’s EMS systems and residents,” Martin said in the release. “I look forward to working with OEMS staff and partners to optimize the quality of emergency care across the state and improve the job satisfaction of our dedicated EMS providers.”