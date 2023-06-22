Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dr. PS Martin, an associate professor of emergency medicine at West Virginia University's School of Medicine and an emergency room physician at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, has been appointed medical director for the state Department of Health and Human Resources' Office of Emergency Medical Services, the state announced in a news release Thursday.

Martin’s appointment is effective Friday. He replaces Dr. Beth Toppins, who served as interim OEMS medical director since April 2023.