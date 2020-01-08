MEC basketball roundup: Charleston men improve to 11-2 with romp over West Virginia Wesleyan

The University of Charleston men’s basketball team shot lights out from the floor in earning a comfortable 103-78 Mountain East Conference win Wednesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles shot 64 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3-point range in improving to 11-2 overall and 5-2 in league play.
Drew Rackley led the way for UC with 32 points, followed in double figures by Keith Williams (22), Lamont McManus (14), and Seth O’Neal (12). Devon Robinson added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.
For Wesleyan (5-8, 4-3), Anthony Garcia scored 14 points and Ross Young added 12.
West Virginia State 90, Davis & Elkins 73: Michal Seals led a balanced attack of four double-figure scorers with 17 points in the Yellow Jackets’ home win at the Walker Convocation Center.
Other players in double figures for the Yellow Jackets (9-3, 4-3) were former Capital standout Anthony Pittman and Jeremiah Moore with 13 points apiece and Frank Agyemang with 12.
Donte Doleman scored a game-high 23 points for Davis & Elkins (4-10, 2-6) and Emre Yildirim added 14 points and nine rebounds.
MEC women
Charleston 105, West Virginia Wesleyan 38: The Golden Eagles dominated from start to finish, crushing West Virginia Wesleyan at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
UC led 30-8 after the first quarter and then went on to outscore the Bobcats 31-13 in the second quarter, 23-11 in the third quarter and 21-6 in the fourth quarter to improve to 11-2 overall and 6-1 in MEC play.
Brooklyn Pannell led a balanced attack for the Golden Eagles with 27 points, followed in double digits by Anna Hayton with 19 points and Emily Simon with 12 points.
UC shot 54 percent from the floor, holding Wesleyan (3-10, 1-6) to just 23 percent from the floor and 8 percent from 3-point range. Abby Gabauer led the Bobcats with nine points.