MEC basketball roundup: Charleston women dominate Wesleyan

The University of Charleston women’s basketball team dominated from start to finish, crushing West Virginia Wesleyan 105-38 Wednesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
The Golden Eagles led 30-8 after the first quarter and then went on to outscore the Bobcats 31-13 in the second quarter, 23-11 in the third quarter and 21-6 in the fourth quarter to improve to 11-2 overall and 6-1 in Mountain East Conference play.
Brooklyn Pannell led a balanced attack for UC with 27 points, followed in double digits by Anna Hayton with 19 points and Emily Simon with 12 points.
UC shot 54 percent from the floor, holding Wesleyan (3-10, 1-6) to just 23 percent from the floor and just 8 percent from 3-point range. No Bobcat player had double figures with Abby Gabauer leading the way with nine points.