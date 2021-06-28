West Virginia State University finished fourth in the 2020-21 Mountain East Conference Commissioner’s Cup standings when the standings were announced by the league offices on Monday afternoon. The fourth place ranking is the highest-ever finish for West Virginia State since joining the MEC as a founding member in 2013.
The standings are compiled utilizing an “all-sports rating,” which is determined by a formula that awards points to a school for its regular season finish equal to the number of teams per sport sponsored by the MEC, and then divided by the number of sports offered by the institution. The final rating is a percentage of points acquired against the number of points available (average percentile finish in the standings of each sport sponsored by an institution).
WVSU finished as high as ninth in the standings prior to this season. Championships in women’s tennis and baseball, as well as divisional titles in volleyball and softball, propelled the Yellow Jackets to a top five spot in the standings for the first time in school history. The success of WVSU Athletics during a spring campaign in which all sports competed simultaneously can be attributed to the hard work and determination of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and administrators.