COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Mountain East Conference tournament

At West Virginia State University

Thursday's quarterfinals

West Liberty d. Davis & Elkins 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-13)

Wheeling d. Frostburg State 3-0 (25-22, 25-6, 25-20)

West Virginia State vs. Notre Dame, late

Fairmont State vs. Charleston, late

Friday's semifinals

West Virginia State-Notre Dame winner vs. Fairmont State-Charleston winner, 5 p.m.

West Liberty vs. Wheeling, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's finals

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

