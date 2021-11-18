agate MEC volleyball agate Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLMountain East Conference tournamentAt West Virginia State UniversityThursday's quarterfinalsWest Liberty d. Davis & Elkins 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-13)Wheeling d. Frostburg State 3-0 (25-22, 25-6, 25-20)West Virginia State vs. Notre Dame, lateFairmont State vs. Charleston, lateFriday's semifinalsWest Virginia State-Notre Dame winner vs. Fairmont State-Charleston winner, 5 p.m.West Liberty vs. Wheeling, 7:30 p.m.Saturday's finalsSemifinal winners, 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Gazette-Mail editorial: McKinley, Mooney about words vs. action top story Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition board votes to dissolve organization amid stalled negotiations with union Joseph Wyatt: The boundless appeal of nonsense (Opinion) agate MEC volleyball agate Hoppy Kercheval: Overdose deaths continue to worsen (Opinion) PHOTOS: Health fair hosted at Charleston church Former Holz Elementary teacher indicted for allegedly abusing 3 children Brenda Isaac: Expanded child tax credit needed more than ever (Opinion) Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 18, 2021 Daily Mail WV 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital