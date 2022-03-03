Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Thursday's summary

CHARLESTON 82, W.VA. STATE 58

West Virginia State;13;12;16;17;--;58

Charleston;20;20;22;20;--;82

W.Va. State (18-11): Fortenberry 0-3 5-6 5, Shriver 1-8 2-2 5, Scott 0-4 0-0 0, C. Shears 2-6 0-0 6, Harmeyer 5-19 4-4 16, Whitehead 1-3 0-0 2, Kramer 3-10 0-0 7, A. Davis 4-7 1-1 10, P. Shears 1-3 1-2 3, Russell 0-6 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Olatunji 2-2 0-0 4, Hall  0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-71 13-15 58

Charleston (19-8): S. Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Zakharova 2-11 5-6 9, McCormick 4-11 3-6 14, Palacio 5-10 1-2 12, Reeves 2-4 4-5 9, Francis 7-9 6-7 20, Stephenson 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 2-4 2-2 8, Cardwell 0-1 0-0 0, Nesmith 3-4 0-0 6, Pickens 0-0 0-0 0, Bridges 0-0 2-2 2, Nadir 0-1 0-0 0, Bumgardner-Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Crafton 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 26-62 23-30, 82.

3-point goals: WVSU 7-34 (Fortenberry 0-1, Shiriver 1-5, Scott 0-2, C. Shears 2-6, Harmeyer 2-10, Kramer 1-3, A. Davis 1-2, Russell 0-5); UC 7-16 (S. Davis 0-1, McCormick 3-7, Palacio 1-1, Reevese 1-3, Lee 2-4. Rebounds: WVSU 35 (Fortenberry 8), UC 44 (Francis 10). Assists: WVSU 11 (Scott 3), UC 11 (Nakharova 3). Turnovers: WVSU 20, UC 20. Total fouls: WVSU 26, UC 18. Fouled out: none.

