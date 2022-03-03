agate MEC women's agate Mar 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday's summaryCHARLESTON 82, W.VA. STATE 58West Virginia State;13;12;16;17;--;58Charleston;20;20;22;20;--;82W.Va. State (18-11): Fortenberry 0-3 5-6 5, Shriver 1-8 2-2 5, Scott 0-4 0-0 0, C. Shears 2-6 0-0 6, Harmeyer 5-19 4-4 16, Whitehead 1-3 0-0 2, Kramer 3-10 0-0 7, A. Davis 4-7 1-1 10, P. Shears 1-3 1-2 3, Russell 0-6 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Olatunji 2-2 0-0 4, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-71 13-15 58Charleston (19-8): S. Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Zakharova 2-11 5-6 9, McCormick 4-11 3-6 14, Palacio 5-10 1-2 12, Reeves 2-4 4-5 9, Francis 7-9 6-7 20, Stephenson 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 2-4 2-2 8, Cardwell 0-1 0-0 0, Nesmith 3-4 0-0 6, Pickens 0-0 0-0 0, Bridges 0-0 2-2 2, Nadir 0-1 0-0 0, Bumgardner-Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Crafton 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 26-62 23-30, 82.3-point goals: WVSU 7-34 (Fortenberry 0-1, Shiriver 1-5, Scott 0-2, C. Shears 2-6, Harmeyer 2-10, Kramer 1-3, A. Davis 1-2, Russell 0-5); UC 7-16 (S. Davis 0-1, McCormick 3-7, Palacio 1-1, Reevese 1-3, Lee 2-4. Rebounds: WVSU 35 (Fortenberry 8), UC 44 (Francis 10). Assists: WVSU 11 (Scott 3), UC 11 (Nakharova 3). Turnovers: WVSU 20, UC 20. Total fouls: WVSU 26, UC 18. Fouled out: none. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Gazette-Mail editorial: A better way forward on homeless issue AP Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling Prep wrestling, state tournament: Herbert Hoover's Taylor pulls off big first-round upsete WV House committee approves bill to set up mining mutual insurance company with $50M seed money source unidentified agate MEC women's agate Senate advances foster care bill; Dems again emphasize its importance Ethics committee: Confidentiality of executive session at local governments' discretion top story House changes governor's budget to include personal income tax repeal Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down