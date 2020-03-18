Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, March 18-Tuesday, March 24

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus, several area organizations have canceled or postponed scheduled events. Online announcements are removed upon notification of cancellation or postponement. We advise you to check with event organizers before going to published events to ensure they are still being held. We thank you for your understanding and support.
Thursday, March 19
Kanawha Farm Bureau: The Kanawha County Farm Bureau, promoting agriculture in the county with information and special speakers, will meet this evening. Monthly meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the West Wing facility of Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville. For further information, contact Clyde Bailey at 304-776-6491.
Friday, March 20
MWC Soup Sale: The Marmet Women’s Club will have potato soup for sale for $6 per quart. Call 304-949-5773 in advance to place orders. Delivery will be available upon request.
Lenten Fish Fry: The annual Lenten fish fry will be held each Friday during Lent (through April 3) from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 708 First Ave., Montgomery. Eat-in or carry-out dinners offered are: shrimp, $9; flounder, $8; combo shrimp and flounder, $10; baked fish, $8; and no fish, just sides, drink and dessert, $5. Each meal comes with bread, dessert and drink and a $1 discount is offered for students.
Lenten Fryday Fish: St. Anthony Catholic Church Lent Fryday Fish dinners will be served from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. every Friday through April 3 in the church’s Parish Center at 1027 Sixth St. on Charleston’s West Side. For further information, call Moya Doneghy at 304-345-4101 or Brenda Ashworth at 304-542-2839.
Friday Night Jam: Mark IV and Stephanie Moore will perform at 7 p.m. at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community Center, Main Street, Elkview. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. A drawing for a handmade quilt will take place during the March 20 Friday Night Jam. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. Tickets can be purchased at Friday Night Jam sessions or at the community center from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily. Concessions are available. The center’s thrift store is also open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays.
Saturday, March 21
‘Jesus Jam’: The Valley Grove Church of the Nazarene, 4082 Rutledge Road, Charleston, will present “Jesus Jam” for preschool and elementary school-age children, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “Jesus Jam” will feature Bible stories, music, games and lunch. Transportation will be available. Call the church office at 304-342-4050 for additional information.
Horse Show: The Elk River Boots and Saddle Club will host the Kickin’ In Spring 4 horse show at the Winfield Riding Club, 5449 W.Va. 34, Winfield. Gates open at 10 a.m. The show will include demonstrations by Karla Arthur, Mike Hurst and Seth Adkins, Mountain Momma Mustangs, Roger Varney, Sandy Preston, the West Virginia Horse Network, Lee Miles, Brandy Jones, DVM, and carriage rides by Rocky Point Farm. Concessions will be available. Local crafters will be on site; to register for a vendor space or learn more about the show, call 304-541-6399.
SoulCollage Workshop: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host a SoulCollage workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. The topic of the workshop is “Spring Awakening.” Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $40, payable at the door. To register or receive more information, email GerriWright19@gmail.com. Bring a journal if you’d like. All other materials will be provided.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during a 6 p.m. service at Mt Lewis Baptist Church in Mammoth.
Marmet Music/Dance: Restless will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Piano Trio Concert: The Charleston Chamber Music Society will continue its 78th concert season with the Horszowski Piano Trio (piano, violin, cello) at 7 p.m. at Place: Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets, Charleston. Non-reserved tickets are $20 at the door or by season ticket. For additional information about the full season, visit charlestonchambermusic.org or call 304-344-5389.
Hawks Nest Trail Blazing: The New River Gorge Master Naturalists will host two days of trail blazing and trail maintenance at Hawks Nest State Park. Sessions are scheduled for Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, beginning at 8 a.m. each day. Participants should bring water, snacks and lunch, and wear appropriate attire, including gloves. Hawks Nest State Park will provide volunteers with a cookout at the end of each day. Individuals planning to volunteer for trail blazing and trail maintenance at Hawks Nest should contact Master Naturalist Keith Richardson at keith@newrivergorgemasternaturalist.org.
Sunday, March 22
Kanawha Rock & Gem Club: The Kanawha Rock and Gem Club will meet at the Annex of Christ Church, 327 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. At 2 p.m., the Junior Geologists will meet to learn about birthstones. At 3 p.m., the KRGC will have a brief meeting, followed by a presentation by Ron Gaskins of WV Fine Photography, “Through a Light Sparkly,” photographing gems, fossils and jewelry. Afterward, the post-meeting Project will be making an Egyptian bracelet. Participants will need to bring 20 8-millimeter beads, a ruler and jewelry tools (round-nose pliers and wire cutters). Meetings are open to the public. For further information, call Linda C. Johnston at 304-544-6250.
Tuesday, March 24
Marmet Painting Classes: The Marmet Women’s Club has painting events on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. A $5 donation is asked for supplies. The Women’s Club headquarters is located at 9411 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet.
Trout Unlimited Banquet: The Ernie Nester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its annual banquet at the Beni Kedem Shrine in Charleston. The evening will begin with a social hour starting at 5:45 p.m. A catered dinner will be served from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available during the evening. Awards will be presented to individuals and groups in recognition of their service to the organization. Reservations are strongly encouraged, by purchasing a ticket online. For tickets or more information, visit www.enctu.org