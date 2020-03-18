Metro West Calendar: Wednesday, March 18-Tuesday, March 24

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus, several area organizations have canceled or postponed scheduled events. Online items are removed upon notification of cancellation, but we advise you to check with event organizers before going to published events to ensure they are still being held. We thank you for your understanding and support.
Thursday, March 19
Kanawha Farm Bureau: The Kanawha County Farm Bureau, promoting agriculture in the county with information and special speakers, will meet this evening. Monthly meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the West Wing facility of Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville. For further information, contact Clyde Bailey at 304-776-6491.
Saturday, March 21
SoulCollage Workshop: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host a SoulCollage workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. The topic of the workshop is “Spring Awakening.” Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $40, payable at the door. To register or receive more information, email GerriWright19@gmail.com. Bring a journal if you’d like. All other materials will be provided.
Horse Show: The Elk River Boots and Saddle Club will host the Kickin’ In Spring 4 horse show at the Winfield Riding Club, 5449 W.Va. 34, Winfield. Gates open at 10 a.m. The show will include demonstrations by Karla Arthur, Mike Hurst and Seth Adkins, Mountain Momma Mustangs, Roger Varney, Sandy Preston, the West Virginia Horse Network, Lee Miles, Brandy Jones, DVM, and carriage rides by Rocky Point Farm. Concessions will be available. Local crafters will be on site; to register for a vendor space or learn more about the show, call 304-541-6399.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during a 6 p.m. service at Mt Lewis Baptist Church in Mammoth.
Piano Trio Concert: The Charleston Chamber Music Society will continue its 78th concert season with the Horszowski Piano Trio (piano, violin, cello) at 7 p.m. at Place: Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets, Charleston. Non-reserved tickets are $20 at the door or by season ticket. For additional information about the full season, visit charlestonchambermusic.org or call 304-344-5389.
Sunday, March 22
Kanawha Rock & Gem Club: The Kanawha Rock and Gem Club will meet at the Annex of Christ Church, 327 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. At 2 p.m., the Junior Geologists will meet to learn about birthstones. At 3 p.m., the KRGC will have a brief meeting, followed by a presentation by Ron Gaskins of WV Fine Photography, “Through a Light Sparkly,” photographing gems, fossils and jewelry. Afterward, the post-meeting Project will be making an Egyptian bracelet. Participants will need to bring 20 8-millimeter beads, a ruler and jewelry tools (round-nose pliers and wire cutters). Meetings are open to the public. For further information, call Linda C. Johnston at 304-544-6250.
Revival Meeting: A revival meeting will be held at the Faith Missionary Baptist Church in St. Albans, beginning Sunday March 22 and continuing through Wednesday March 25. The guest preacher will be Evangelist Glenn Mathews. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The church is located at 701 West MacCorkle Ave., one mile west of Winfield Road. For more information, call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491.
Monday, March 23
S.A. Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. For more information, phone 304-727-4062.