The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that the 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is available to purchase online at WVstateparks.com.

“If you’re a hunter, angler or outdoor enthusiast, our award-winning wildlife calendar is simply the best calendar you can buy — no question about it,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion in a release regarding the announcement. “We are so proud of this year’s calendar and can’t wait for folks to get their hands on a copy. Last year’s calendar sold out, so we’re encouraging everyone to buy a copy while supplies last.”

