Monongahela National Forest
Monongahela National Forest has announced the 2023 opening dates for developed recreation sites across the Forest. These dates may change based on local conditions. Visit the Forest’s Recreation Conditions Report at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/mnf/recreation for the most current information.

Campground and picnic shelter reservations for some sites may be made at www.recreation.gov. Roadside camping, also called dispersed camping or boondocking, is available in many areas of the Forest year-round. Call local offices listed below for details.

