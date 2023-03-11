Monongahela National Forest has announced the 2023 opening dates for developed recreation sites across the Forest. These dates may change based on local conditions. Visit the Forest’s Recreation Conditions Report at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/mnf/recreation for the most current information.
Campground and picnic shelter reservations for some sites may be made at www.recreation.gov. Roadside camping, also called dispersed camping or boondocking, is available in many areas of the Forest year-round. Call local offices listed below for details.
Learn about recreating safely and responsibly on your national forest at https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go/responsible-recreation.
Cheat-Potomac Ranger District
Opening dates for recreation sites on Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-478-2000) in the Elkins and Parsons areas:
Bear Heaven Campground -- April 14
Horseshoe Recreation Area – May 12
Lower Glady Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 162) -- Opens when snow-free; toilets open April 14
Stuart Recreation Area – April 21
Opening dates for recreation sites on Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-257-4488) in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:
Big Bend Campground – April 7
Dolly Sods Picnic Area – April 15, weather permitting
Forest Road 19 in the Dolly Sods area – April 1, weather permitting
Forest Road 75 in the Dolly sods area – April 15, weather permitting
Gandy Creek Dispersed Camping (County Route 29) - Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 14
Gatewood Group Campground – April 21
Jess Judy Group Campground – April 7
Red Creek Campground – April 15, weather permitting
Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – March 31
Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – March 31
Seneca Shadows Campground – April 7
Spruce Knob Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 14
Spruce Knob Lake Campground – April 21
Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 14
Opening dates for recreation sites on Greenbrier Ranger District (304-456-3335) in the Bartow area:
Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 14
Island Campground – April 14
Lake Buffalo – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 14
Laurel Fork Campground – April 14
Little River Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 17) – Area opens when snow-free
Middle Mountain Cabins – April 14
Mower Tract Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 227) – Area opens when snow-free
Old House Run Picnic Area – April 14
Stonecoal Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 209) – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15
Opening dates for recreation sites on the Gauley Ranger District (304-846-2695) in the Richwood area:
Bear Run Dispersed Camping (Forest Road 223) – Area opens when snow-free
Big Rock Campground – April 7
Bishop Knob Campground – April 21
Cranberry Campground – April 7
Cranberry Glades Boardwalk – Boardwalk open year-round; toilets open April 13
Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – April 13
Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7
Falls of Hills Creek – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7
North Bend Picnic Area – April 7
Summit Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 7
Summit Lake Campground – April 7
Third Bridge and North Bend Dispersed Camping (State Route 55) – Area opens when snow-free
Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #1 to #6, #8 to #20) – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7
Woodbine Picnic Area – April 7
Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District
Opening dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-799-4334) in the Marlinton area:
Day Run Campground – April 7
Highland Scenic Highway – Road opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7, weather permitting
Pocahontas Campground – April 14
Rimel Picnic Area – April 7
Tea Creek Campground – April 7
Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites – opens when snow-free; toilets open April 7
Williams River Fishing Pier – Area opens when snow-free; toilet open April 7
Opening dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-536-2144) in the White Sulphur Springs area:
Anthony Creek Dispersed Camping (State Route 21/2) – Area opens when snow-free
Blue Bend Recreation Area – Campground and small pavilion opens March 24. Large Pavilion opens May 19.
Blue Meadow Group Campground – May 19
Hopkins Mountain Fireman’s Cabin – April 7
Lake Sherwood Recreation Area boat ramp and trailhead – open year-round
Lake Sherwood Recreation Area entrance road dispersed camping (State Route 14) – opens when snow-free
Lake Sherwood Recreation Area West Shore Camping Loop – April 14
Lake Sherwood Recreation Area remaining campground loops, group camping, picnic area, picnic pavilion and swimming beach – May 19. Day Use fee will be charged beginning May 19.
For more information about recreation facilities, contact the District Office near the location you would like to visit. Contact information is listed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mnf/about-forest/offices.
Source: U.S. Forest Service