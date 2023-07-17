Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Maintaining its revered status as America's longest continually running community reunion, the 122nd annual Pinch Reunion is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, in the Elk River town.

Festivities for the free weekend event will kick off officially with a Concert at the Wigwam from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 4, starting with opening remarks and the traditional Pinch Reunion performance of "The West Virginia Hills." DK and the Bandagold will then present a classic rock concert from 6:45 until 8:45 p.m. at the Pinch Wigwam Reunion Grounds. Parking will be available at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.

