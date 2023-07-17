Maintaining its revered status as America's longest continually running community reunion, the 122nd annual Pinch Reunion is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, in the Elk River town.
Festivities for the free weekend event will kick off officially with a Concert at the Wigwam from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 4, starting with opening remarks and the traditional Pinch Reunion performance of "The West Virginia Hills." DK and the Bandagold will then present a classic rock concert from 6:45 until 8:45 p.m. at the Pinch Wigwam Reunion Grounds. Parking will be available at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.
The Pinch Reunion 5K Run will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 5. The moderate-course run will step off at Pinch Elementary School, continue through the town along South/North Pinch Road, turn left on Reunion Road, turn around at Indian Creek Road, and return to the Pinch Elementary starting point.
Run age categories are 12 to 18, 19 to 30, 30 to 40, 40 to 50, and 50-plus.
Trophies will be presented to the top three overall winners and medals will be awarded to the top finishers in each age category.
Advance registration fees are $25 for runners ages 19 and older and $20 for runners ages 12 to 18. Onsite registration will cost $30, with sign-ups available from 7 to 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 5. 5K Run organizers are also encouraging participants to make a donation to the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department.
To secure a T-shirt for the event, online registrations must be made by Monday, July 31.
Butch Hiles Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and MMA is sponsoring the 2023 Pinch Reunion 5K Run.
Also on Aug. 5, a vendor sale will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., hosted by E. Junes Boutique, at 100 Verna Drive in Elkview. A food truck will be on site.
A pet adoption and donation event, in conjunction with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, is on the Aug. 5 calendar of events as well, to take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A Cruise-In is slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5.
The Saturday activities will culminate with a Concert at the Wigwam from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring singer/songwriter Kate Boytek. A Logan native, Boytek performed recently at the Live on the Levee concert series in Charleston and opened for Jo Dee Messina at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in June.
The Pinch Reunion was established by Judge William W. Wertz, a former Charleston mayor, in 1902.