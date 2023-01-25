Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The new West Virginia Vacation Guide, a free travel inspiration magazine dedicated to promoting the state, was unveiled Jan. 14 by Gov. Jim Justice in Charleston.

Since Nov. 11, the West Virginia Department of Tourism has received almost 8,000 pre-orders of the publication.

