The new West Virginia Vacation Guide, a free travel inspiration magazine dedicated to promoting the state, was unveiled Jan. 14 by Gov. Jim Justice in Charleston.
Since Nov. 11, the West Virginia Department of Tourism has received almost 8,000 pre-orders of the publication.
“Choosing what location to feature on the cover of the guide each year is a decision our team carefully considers,” West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said in a media release. “Watoga State Park was one of three West Virginia state parks that received an International Dark Sky Park designation by the International Dark-Sky Association at the end of 2021, and we wanted to celebrate that award in a big way. The next time you visit Watoga, be sure to check out neighboring Calvin Price State Forest and Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park for their internationally recognized dark skies.”
The 2023 Vacation Guide was produced in partnership with Dotdash Meredith, a publisher that also produces Southern Living, Real Simple and Parents magazines. This spring, in addition to the 200,000 guides the Department of Tourism plans to distribute directly to consumers, more than 100,000 West Virginia Vacation Guides will be included with subscriber copies of Travel + Leisure magazine to encourage travel to the Mountain State.
The 2023 Vacation Guide showcases undiscovered locations, outdoor adventures and small towns. Readers will also find a field guide in the beginning of the book with a collection of shorter stories, a trip-style quiz and more. The bulk of the book is organized by season; travelers will find imagery and information about the time of year they plan to visit West Virginia along with the activities they can enjoy.
“We have the distinct pleasure of inspiring folks to dream about their next vacation and long for it to be in Almost Heaven,” Ruby said. “This guide does just that and also serves as a helpful resource once travelers get it here. Order your copy today and use it to lead you to places you’ve yet to discover in West Virginia.”
To request a copy of the free 2023 West Virginia Vacation Guide, visit WVtourism.com.