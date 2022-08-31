Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Local promoter/businessman Bill Picozzi has racked up more than two decades of experience behind the scenes of the Ribfest BBQ Festival, which will be returning for its 21st year next week at Shawnee Park.

The 2022 Ribfest BBQ Festival will span four days at the Dunbar park. Hours will be 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.

— Staff reports

