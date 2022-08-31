Local promoter/businessman Bill Picozzi has racked up more than two decades of experience behind the scenes of the Ribfest BBQ Festival, which will be returning for its 21st year next week at Shawnee Park.
The 2022 Ribfest BBQ Festival will span four days at the Dunbar park. Hours will be 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
Each day of the festival will feature world-class, award-winning rib, chicken, and BBQ sauce recipes prepared expertly by vendors from around the United States, available for finger-licking, stick-to-your-ribs enjoyment. (Ice cream, desserts, and beverages will be on the venue premises for purchases, too.)
Returning Ribfest BBQ Festival vendors will include Columbus, Ohio’s Off the Bone BBQ, Fort Worth, Texas’ Cowboys BBQ and Rib Company, Johnson’s BBQ from Chesapeake, Virginia, and Carolina Rib King from Spartanburg, South Carolina. A newcomer to this year’s Ribfest BBQ Festival smokin’ roster will be Gullah Q Lowcountry BBQ, also hailing from Spartanburg.
While the barbecued food remains customarily (and rightly so) the major draw each year, next week’s Ribfest BBQ Festival will include other crowd-pleasing attractions such as Lizalynn’s Petting Zoo, carnival rides catering to the entire family, games, face painting, balloon animals, and music every day. Plus, the seventh BBQ wing-eating contest will get underway at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Daily admission is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 12 to 16, and free for ages 11 and younger.