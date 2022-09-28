The 34th Annual Buffalo Octoberfest will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Buffalo Shopping Center in Buffalo.
As in years past, the Buffalo Octoberfest will feature old-fashioned, family fun, food, and music, as well as crafts, homestyle foods, apple butter making, a free petting zoo, antiques, a flea market, free pony rides, games for children, free inflatables for youngsters, and more.
Each child wearing a costume to Octoberfest will receive a $5 voucher (for use at the festival only).
Admission and parking will be free during the event.
All vendors, crafters, churches, clubs, and businesses are invited to set up a booth on the premises.
For more information, directions, or to sign up for a $10 booth space, call 304-937-2747.
"The grounds at the festival have been in the family for four generations,” Buffalo Octoberfest organizer Jessica Coulson said in a 2018 Putnam Review article. “In 1941, the property was owned by my great-grandfather, who passed it down to my grandfather, Dick Howard, who started the festival. He started the festival in 1987. He absolutely loved the community and wanted to start a special event for the town. It started very small with a few local churches and crafters participating. We now have over 150 vendors and more than a thousand people coming every year.
"What we really focus on is having a very low-cost or free event for the community. A lot of churches set up booths with barbecues, soups and a lot of other good home cooking," Coulson added in the article.
The Buffalo Shopping Center, which was reportedly once the site of the largest general store east of the Mississippi River and the second largest in the country, is located off W.Va. 62, next to the former Buffalo High School and a mile north of the Toyota Plant in Buffalo.