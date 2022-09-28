Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Apple butter making will among the attractions at the 34th annual Buffalo Octoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Putnam County town. File photo

The 34th Annual Buffalo Octoberfest will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Buffalo Shopping Center in Buffalo.

As in years past, the Buffalo Octoberfest will feature old-fashioned, family fun, food, and music, as well as crafts, homestyle foods, apple butter making, a free petting zoo, antiques, a flea market, free pony rides, games for children, free inflatables for youngsters, and more.

