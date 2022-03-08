Ham radio buffs can meet face to face for heart-to-heart communication, components and camaraderie at the 37th Annual Charleston Area Hamfest and American Radio Relay League West Virginia Section Convention this weekend.
The yearly gathering of amateur radio enthusiasts is scheduled for a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at the Charleston Coliseum and Civic Center, having been curtailed the past two years due to COVID-19 safety considerations and restrictions.
"There's been a lot of interest so far," Hamfest Vice President Jim Damron said last week from his Big Chimney home. "People have been pent up and want to be out again. In past years, we've usually had 400 people attend, as a rough figure. With the two-year hiatus we've had, it may mushroom or dwindle, but we'll have a good time regardless."
Damron has been involved with Hamfest for more than 20 years. He said the event is volunteer driven, with members of Charleston's Kanawha Amateur Radio Club, the Putnam County Amateur Radio Club and the Tri-State Amateur Radio Association out of Huntington pitching in to run the convention.
"The Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington has a lot of radios and have an amateur radio station set up there," Damron noted. "They come up and have exhibits and things for sale.
"People come from throughout the Tri-State area," he added, "and we even have some vendors who have parts and equipment to sell who come from out of state sometimes. Most of it is like a flea market for amateur radio and electronic gear to sell or trade; it's kind of like a horse-trading operation.
"One of the big draws of Hamfest is that you get to see people you haven't seen for a while or people you've talked to on the radio and never seen in person before," he said. "You'd don't have to be an amateur radio person. Sometimes, some of the wives of amateur radio operators com and sell some crafts. You never know what you'll find; it's not just strictly amateur radio equipment. There a fellow who comes here from Virginia we call 'Satellite Sam.' He's in his 80s now, but he brings all kinds of gadgets -- laser pointers, alarms, all kinds of things."
Hamfest will also feature forums for veteran, novice and prospective ham operators, Damron said. An ARES (American Radio Emergency Service) forum will be held at 11 a.m.. Testing for amateur radio operating licenses will get underway at noon. "There are three classes of licenses," Damron said, "and they can upgrade to a higher class if they so desire."
DXCC, CQDX, WAS and VUCC card checkers will be on site also.
Prizes will be awarded to ham radio operators during the event, including a first-place award of $500 cash, along with an Alinco DR135 Two-Meter Mobile and a Jetstream 25 Amp Power Supply. Portable world band radios and other prizes will be given away. Hourly door prizes, such as gift certificates, will be awarded during Hamfest as well.
Hamfest admission will be $8 per person.
For vendors, display tables are available for $12 apiece, with an additional $10 required for electrical hookup. Table reservations can be made by contacting Russ Dean at ke8dmb@gmail.com or 304-362-5888.
For more information about the upcoming Hamfest and local ham radio operators' organizations, visit w8gk.org or email n8tmw@arrl.net.