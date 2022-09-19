During their 70th wedding anniversary celebration earlier this month, Jim and Ethel Maroney found a decades-old, still-intact, carved-in-wood reminder of the early days of their courtship at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston.
Jim, who is an East Bank native, and Ethel, who was born in Frame near Elkview, met at a St. Patrick's Day party in March 1950, their daughter, Patsi Maroney of Fort Collins, Colorado, said last week.
"When they were first dating, Dad carved their initials, 'JM + EP' into a wood beam in a shelter at Kanawha State Forest," Patsi explained. "They were married in Charleston on Sept. 6, 1952, and just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary earlier this month. They moved to Colorado in 1957 with their two kids -- including me, born in Charleston at McMillen Hospital in 1955 -- and then had three more kids while living in Colorado."
During their Charleston return this month, the couple enjoyed time with relatives, visited family gravesites to pay respects, and took in some local attractions, including a prompted-by-curiosity stop at Kanawha State Forest on Sept. 18, their daughter said.
"We went out to Kanawha State Forest to look for the shelter where Dad carved their initials 71 years ago. Much to our surprise and delight, we found it and you can still read the initials quite clearly," Patsi said.
At the forest's Shelter No. 9, Jim embedded his and Ethel's initials, a longtime (if not exactly legal or condoned by most) practice of declaring one's affection, into a beam in 1951. Jim was 19 and Ethel was 16.
"I used a pretty decent knife; it was pretty deep," Jim said. "It wasn't a hatchet. I remember that."
"I remember that day very well," Ethel said. "I thought we were going to get put in jail for doing it. Nobody said we couldn't do it, so he did it."
"We were just getting to know each other better at that time," Jim, 91, said. "I couldn't really explain why I was impelled to be with this person. I found myself walking through West Charleston in rainstorms to be with her. I didn't know why. I don't think I could adequately explain why today. It was a compulsion from deep inside that made me want to be with this person."
The Maroneys, who live in Littleton, Colorado, had an earlier anniversary celebration with family members in Denver prior to their East Coast trip. "Jane Ann, my sister-in-law, decided to do the same thing here for us," Ethel recounted. "It's been extremely delightful and exciting and we've had a good time. We've met with all of the relatives we could find."
"We have a bazillion cousins here," Patsi said.
The couple shared a few words about reaching their milestone 70th year of marriage as well.
"I don't know all of the secrets for a marriage this long, but the secret for us has been the focus that we've shared with each other at all times throughout the entire process," Jim said. "Through repetitious thought processes, we've always focused on each other and kept that as the most important part of our lives."
"We've just happened to have a great life and great kids," Ethel added.