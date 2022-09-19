Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

During their 70th wedding anniversary celebration earlier this month, Jim and Ethel Maroney found a decades-old, still-intact, carved-in-wood reminder of the early days of their courtship at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston.

Jim, who is an East Bank native, and Ethel, who was born in Frame near Elkview, met at a St. Patrick's Day party in March 1950, their daughter, Patsi Maroney of Fort Collins, Colorado, said last week.

