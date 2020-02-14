A familiar face in the Power dugout

When the baseball season begins for the West Virginia Power this season, a familiar face will be leading the Minor League team.
Heading up the Low Single-A farm club of the Seattle Mariners will be Eric Farris, who was the team’s hitting coach during the 2010 season.
With Farris taking over the helm of the Power, the California native becomes the second former player in Charleston to return to manage the team, along with Greg Mahlberg, who suited up for the 1980 Charleston Charlies before taking the reins of the 1989 Charleston Wheelers.
Whenever I am competing in a cross country race, I always think that it is an advantage having previously raced on the course. During a recent conference call with reporters, Farris said, “It’s definitely an advantage for me. It’s not just the familiarity with the town and the people, either, or even the stadium and the front office staff at the team, but also the fact that I’m familiar with the league and the scheduling, the travel and everything else that will be coming up during the season.”
Last season, Farris’ Power hitters posted a .231 average while clubbing 103 homers, third most in the league.
The 34-year-old is in his fourth year in the Mariners organization, spending the 2018 season at Everett as the team's hitting coach and the 2017 campaign within the Mariners Player Development department. Under Farris’ guidance in 2018, the AquaSox posted the third-best average (.253) and home runs (56) in the Northwest League.
A challenge facing the first-time manager will be not really knowing the make-up of his squad until the very end of spring training, a situation Farris discussed on the call.
“The way spring training works, there’s a lot of moving parts, and everyone is trying to get adjusted and put people in the right places. We all hope as coaches that, as spring training winds down, we get a clearer view and idea of what and who we are going to be breaking camp with, but again, you just never know.”
In 103 games as a member of the Power in 2008, Farris hit .293, smacking three home runs and knocking in 54 runs, while stealing 32 bases.
There is still a lot of talk out there about Major League Baseball doing away with over 40 minor teams, including the West Virginia Power. It wasn’t surprising that when the topic came up during the call, Farris was a bit evasive, saying, “That’s something that I am not personally involved with or can really shed too much light on the situation. I do know that, as a Mariner, we are very happy with our affiliates and the way our Minor Leaguers are set up and that what we want to continue.
"Outside of that, I don’t have much to provide, but it’s something that I know is out there and is a fresh story, but those are things that happen outside of where I work and the lanes that I stay in.”
Along with eliminating the Power, it looks like the Minor League clubs in Bluefield and Princeton would also be eliminated, while the team in Morgantown would survive.
A fourth-round choice by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2007 draft, the infielder spent six years with the Brewers, including making his Major League debut on July 28, 2011. After Rickie Weeks suffered a sprained left ankle, Farris played in 14 MLB games with Milwaukee between 2011 and 2012. He later played three years in the Minnesota Twins Minor League system.
The West Virginia Power open up the 2020 season at home on April 9 against Hickory.