ABES siblings to compete at county Math Field Day

Anne Bailey Elementary School in St. Albans will have a brother and sister representing the school at this year’s Kanawha County Math Field Day competition.
Blake Hermansdorfer was the fourth grade representative for ABES in 2019 and will be the school’s fifth grade representative this year.
In this year’s ABES competition, Blake tied with two other students; they had to take the test three more times before he was declared the winner.
His sister, Alayna, will be the fourth grade representative.
The 2020 countywide Math Field Day will be held at the Bible Center in Charleston on Feb. 11 for elementary school students and Feb. 12 for secondary school students, according to a Kanawha County Schools representative.