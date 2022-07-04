Christopher Brown has been named the new artistic director and Blaine Hess will assume the role of executive director of the Appalachian Children’s Chorus later this month, the organization announced last week.
Brown replaces Selina Midkiff, who founded the ACC in 1990, in the position. Midkiff will serve the organization as a part-time consultant and will remain on the board of directors.
Brown, who has been co-directing the ACC with Midkiff for the past two years, assumed the role of ACC artistic director on July 1.
Brown returned to West Virginia during the COVID-19 pandemic after gaining two decades of choral directing experience in North Carolina. He is also the director of Choral Activities at the University of Charleston and the choral/ general music teacher at Horace Mann Middle School in Kanawha City. He also became a member of the ACC’s board of directors on July 1.
Audrey Pitonak-Goff, who joined the ACC administrative team in the summer of 2018, submitted her resignation effective June 30. She is transitioning out of full-time work to serve in a part-time role at Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley in Charleston.
Hess, who retired officially from his position as the superintendent of Jackson County Schools on June 30, will become the ACC’s executive director on Monday, July 11.
A Clendenin native and Herbert Hoover High School graduate, Hess served as Jackson County’s school superintendent since July 1, 2006. Previously, he was a band director for 14 years, primarily in Kanawha and Jackson counties, including at George Washington High School in Charleston. During his time at GWHS, Hess was recognized as the West Virginia Bandmaster of the Year and served as chairman of the West Virginia All-State Band.
“I am honored to follow the exemplary leadership of Selina Midkiff as the new artistic director of the Appalachian Children’s Chorus,” Brown said in a release. “I look forward to working along with the ACC Board of Directors and our new executive director, Blaine Hess, in continuing the high standards of excellence and creating positive experiences for our youth.”
Brown, a 1993 South Charleston High School graduate, will also serve as the director for the ACC’s Fine Arts Camp this month. The camp is scheduled to take place at the Southeast Church of the Nazarene in Kanawha City July 25 through July 29.
The Appalachian Children’s Chorus observed its 30th anniversary in 2020. Its stated mission is to provide artistic excellence, a quality music education, and opportunities while creating a positive effect on the lives of West Virginia’s youth. The ACC is composed of three age-division choirs: The Canzona choir, for students in kindergarten through second grade; the Camerata choir, for choristers in third through sixth grades; and the Concert Choir, for students in fifth through 12th grades from Kanawha, Putnam, and surrounding counties.
For more information about the nonprofit organization, call 704-418-5648 or email chris@wvacc.org.