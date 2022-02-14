The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will present its second Harmonies of the Heart dinner and dance on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Embassy Suites hotel in Charleston.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the fundraising event will be held in celebration of Selina Midkiff’s 31 years as the founding and artistic director of the ACC.
The RiverJam Band will provide music, with ACC’s choristers also entertaining during the evening.
Free babysitting on the premises is included for children ages 5 and older.
Live and silent auctions will also be part of Saturday’s events at the gala. Among the items being auctioned are several signed basketballs from players such as Shaquille O’Neil, a Hammitt purse with a value of $245, a Spring Hill Bakery cake each month ($250 value), a Canaan Valley Resort overnight package valued at $200, a Kidaroos pizza party for six children ($150 value), artwork, restaurant gift certificates and more.
“ACC is gearing up to positively impact more children and families in West Virginia,” Midkiff said in a release, “and, at this time, we are thrilled to start the new year by offering an exciting opportunity for the community to enjoy a memorable evening while supporting a program that ensures sweet songs from our youth will continue to resound throughout our city and state and the world.”
All proceeds from the concert will support ACC in its mission to provide music education and opportunities for West Virginia youths.
Tickets for Saturday’s gala are $100 per person and $75 each for previous ACC choristers and their parents. Tickets can be purchased at app.donorview.com/v7YDw.
For further information, contact Suzette at accinfo@wvacc.org or 304-343-1111.
Saturday’s benefit program is being presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
‘Sleeping Beauty, the Awakening’To celebrate and demonstrate their training and talent, Appalachian Children’s Chorus singers will be among more than 150 local youths presenting an original stage production of a fairy-tale classic twice next week.
Along with the ACC, members of the West Virginia Youth Symphony Orchestra, Children’s Theatre of Charleston and the River City Youth Ballet Ensemble — known collectively as Youth Organizations United (Y.O.U.) — will perform “Sleeping Beauty, the Awakening” on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston.
A daytime school performance of “Sleeping Beauty, the Awakening” will get underway at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with an evening performance open to the general public beginning at 7 p.m.
“Under the Y.O.U. umbrella, the RCYBE, ACC, CTOC and WVYSO work together to help young artists build skills and reframe their own ideas of what they can achieve,” said Michelle Simon, founder and artistic director of the Kanawha City-based River City Youth Ballet Ensemble, in a release.
Simon helped launch the nonprofit collaboration that started in 1999.
“We are very excited about this year’s original production,” Simon said, “and we hope that many will come out to support our young performers.”
All proceeds from “Sleeping Beauty, the Awakening” will cover production costs and be directed toward future performances by the Y.O.U. collaborative.
Tickets are $4 per student for the morning performance and can be purchased by contacting the ACC at 304-343-1111 or emailing accinfo@wvacc.org. Tickets for Tuesday’s evening show are $15 per person; they can be purchased directly from the Clay Center at the box office or via the website, theclaycenter.org.
The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and Fund for the Arts are sponsoring the “Sleeping Beauty, the Awakening” performances.