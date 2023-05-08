Active Southern West Virginia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing physical activity programs in communities throughout the region, has received a contribution from American Electric Power recently to support Active SWV's Community Captain program.
Community Captains are volunteer leaders providing physical activity programs in their hometowns on a weekly basis. They may choose to lead a group walk one day a week at a city park or indoor group fitness at a local church or group bike rides on some of the region’s many rail trails.
"We are proud to support Active SWV and its important work to promote physical activity and outdoor recreation,” AEP External Affairs Manager Ronn Robinson said in a release. “We believe in the power of community giving to make a positive impact on people's lives, and we are committed to supporting organizations that share our values.”
Toward that end and to fulfill its ongoing mission of promoting healthy lifestyles in the communities it serves, Active SWV will host a family "try-athlon" on Saturday, June 10, along Route 3 at Lake Stephens in Beckley.
The Route 3 WV Try-athlon will allow families to swim, bicycle, run, and stand up paddleboard throughout the lake's facilities. They will also have opportunities to learn about nutrition and healthy lifestyles during the event, which will get underway at 8 a.m. and continue through 11 a.m. Volunteers will be on site to assist participants.
Local Active SWV programs include the Charleston Carriage Trail Walking Group, which meets most Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. to walk the Carriage Trail in South Hills; the Kanawha Owl Weight Training group, which meets regularly at the Kanawha City Community Center; weekly wellness classes and outdoor walks in Smithers; a Soul Step class offered at the North Charleston Community Center; yoga classes conducted at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center on Charleston's East End; a cheer camp held at the Kanawha City Community Center; a Kanawha City run group; and more.
Active SWV will also be one of the hosts and sponsors of the Kanawha County Field Day, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Coonskin Park in Charleston. Planned activities include hiking, yoga, Zumba, and Soul Line Dancing. An All Abilities Walk is also scheduled at Coonskin Park, from 11 a.m. until noon on Monday, May 22.
For more information about Active SWV community fitness programs or the June 10 tryathlon, contact Kate Armentrout at 304-254-8488 or kate@activeswv.com.