Active Southern West Virginia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing physical activity programs in communities throughout the region, has received a contribution from American Electric Power recently to support Active SWV's Community Captain program.

Community Captains are volunteer leaders providing physical activity programs in their hometowns on a weekly basis. They may choose to lead a group walk one day a week at a city park or indoor group fitness at a local church or group bike rides on some of the region’s many rail trails.

