Active Southern West Virginia has announced a partnership with Winterplace Ski Resort for four snowtubing profit-share events this winter.
The snowtubing sessions will be held from 5 until 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 19, Jan. 26, Feb. 2, and Feb. 9. Participants will be able to enjoy an evening of tubing on Winterplace's snow-covered slopes while also supporting Active Southern West Virginia. A portion of the proceeds from each tubing session will be donated to support Active Southern West Virginia’s free CommunityCaptain and KidsRun Club programs.
"We are thrilled to partner with Active Southern West Virginia for this exciting event," said Josh Faber, general manager of the ski resort located in Ghent, Raleigh County. "Not only will participants have a great time tubing, but they will also be supporting a worthy cause that promotes healthy living and outdoor recreation in our community."
Reservations are encouraged and can be made at Winterplace.com/tickets/snowtubing. Tickets are $35 per person. Additional details and guidelines can also be found on Winterplace’s website and Active Southern West Virginia’s Facebook page.
For more information, contact Kate Armentrout at 304-254-8488 or email kate@activeswv.com.
Active Southern West Virginia is a nonprofit organization based in Beckley that provides an ecosystem of physical activity for Southern West Virginia residents by offering programs led by trained volunteers from within the communities they serve.