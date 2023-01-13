Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Active Southern West Virginia has announced a partnership with Winterplace Ski Resort for four snowtubing profit-share events this winter.

The snowtubing sessions will be held from 5 until 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 19, Jan. 26, Feb. 2, and Feb. 9. Participants will be able to enjoy an evening of tubing on Winterplace's snow-covered slopes while also supporting Active Southern West Virginia. A portion of the proceeds from each tubing session will be donated to support Active Southern West Virginia’s free CommunityCaptain and KidsRun Club programs.

