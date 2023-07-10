Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Featuring vehicles that have been modified with adaptive equipment to help people with disabilities have mobility, the first-ever Freedom Car Show is slated for Saturday, Oct. 14, at Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd., W., in Charleston.

Along with the modified and other vehicles, the free-admission show is scheduled to include vehicle-related vendors, first responders, food vendors, games, music, and a 50/50 raffle among the attractions.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you