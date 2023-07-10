Featuring vehicles that have been modified with adaptive equipment to help people with disabilities have mobility, the first-ever Freedom Car Show is slated for Saturday, Oct. 14, at Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd., W., in Charleston.
Along with the modified and other vehicles, the free-admission show is scheduled to include vehicle-related vendors, first responders, food vendors, games, music, and a 50/50 raffle among the attractions.
Trophies will be awarded in the categories of Best of Show, People’s Choice, Youngest Owner, Oldest Owner, Best Newest, Best Oldest, Farthest Traveled, Band’s Choice, and Sponsor’s Choice.
The registration fee is $25 per vehicle in advance or $35 on the day of the show, which organizers hope will become an annual event.
All years, makes, and models of vehicles, including motorcycles and trucks, are welcome to participate along with the adapted entries. Event organizers from the West Virginia State Independent Living Council say the purpose of the first-time car show is to educate first responders and the public, provide awareness, and raise money to help people with disabilities receive the vehicle modifications they need to be mobile.
Local musicians will be performing on the Levee stage in downtown Charleston during the event as well. Confirmed groups at press time are Relative Obscurity and 5 Star Rebellion.
Based in Dunbar, the WVSILC functions both independently and as a partner with the West Virginia Independence Network and the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services to ensure that West Virginians with disabilities have access to community-based resources that promote personal choice and facilitate their independent living goals.
The WIN maintains three centers throughout the Mountain State: the Appalachian Center for Independent Living, the Mountain State Center for Independent Living, and LiveAbility (formerly the Northern West Virginia Center for Independent Living). The network provides independent living services under the state-funded Community Living Services Program. CLSP services include home modifications for accessibility, assistive devices and equipment, communication services, and durable medical equipment.
The WVSLIC headquarters is located at 5010 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar. For more information regarding the agency and its services and additional information about the Freedom Car Show, call 304-766-4624, email wvsilc@wvsilc.org or go to wvsilc.org.