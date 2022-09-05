The American Heart Association-West Virginia has announced Angela (Angi) Hyre and Chris Miller will be its 2002 Charleston Heart Walk co-chairpeople.
Hyre serves as Human Resources manager with U.S. Methanol, where she is responsible for personnel operations, HR policy, hiring, and community relations. She is active in community organizations by volunteering and serving on multiple nonprofit boards and committees. She holds dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of Charleston, where she also serves on the President’s Advisory Council.
Hyre is a Class of 2012 graduate of Leadership West Virginia and a 2022 Sharp Shooter. She lives in Charleston with her daughter, Sydney, who is a freshman at George Washington High School.
“I volunteer with the AHA, because I have loved ones who have been impacted by heart disease,” Hyre said in a release. “I want to support the critical research that can save lives, and I want to educate others about the importance of heart health so our loved ones can live longer and healthier lives.”
Hyre’s co-chair, Miller, is the CEO of Dutch Miller of Charleston. The lifelong West Virginian followed his grandfather, Dutch Miller, into the automotive business and operates dealerships in Huntington, Barboursville, Charleston, South Charleston, and Ripley, along with a Kia dealership in Charlotte, Nissan dealerships in Bristol, Tennessee, and Wytheville, Virginia, and a GMC/Buick dealership in El Dorado, Kansas. He lives in Huntington with his wife, Cassie, and their three children.
“Angi was our chairperson last year and she’s returning this year to support us. Chris has helped in other markets before with this, too,” AHAWV Development Director Amanda Sosebee said. “They’re both well known in the community and really do a great job with getting people involved and in fund raising.”
Last year’s Charleston Heart Walk took place in person under some advised COVID-19 precautions, Sosebee added. “It was a little different last year, just coming out of COVID with the guidelines we had to follow. We’re still encouraging social distancing this year, as COVID numbers continue to do what they do, but we’re glad to be back in person again.
“Obviously, everyone knows someone affected by heart disease or is affected by heart disease themselves. Unfortunately, West Virginia ranks number one in some of those health-related categories, like high blood pressure and stuff like that. That’s why it’s super important to raise awareness. Every dollar we raise goes into this life-saving mission we have,” she said.
Sosebee said walkers can participate individually or in teams. “We have people sign up and create a team and recruit people to walk with them,” she said, “but we also have folks who do it as a single walker or a husband or wife or best friends who come out and walk as well.”
Leashed, well-behaved dogs are also welcome at the event. “We support that; we love to see the dogs out,” Sosebee said.
A Kids’ Zone will be set up at the ball park for youngsters, offering face painting and other activities.
The 2022 Charleston Heart Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St. in Charleston. Check-ins will start at 9 a.m. The walk will get underway at 10 a.m., with a route of one to four miles from which to choose. “The route is around the concourse inside the park — folks can walk as many laps or as few as they would like,” Sosebee explained.
The AHAWV’s target goal for this year’s walk is $150,000.
The 2022 Charleston Heart Walk’s sponsors include The Health Plan, AT&T, Dutch Miller Auto, Encova, West Virginia American Water, Charleston Internal Medicine, Edward Jones — Brett Harper, Greylock Energy, and Highmark Health.