“Call the Al!”
Those three words have evolved into far more than a slogan at Al Marino Inc. on Charleston’s West Side, which is observing its 70th anniversary as a family-owned business in 2022. Generations of Kanawha, Fayette, Putnam, Cabell, and Wayne county residents have “called the Al” for residential and commercial services that range from plumbing, heating and cooling, and electrical repairs to fixture installations and leak detections, with emergency services available on call on a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week basis.
Founder and namesake Al Marino launched his contracting business in Charleston in 1952, along with two of his eight brothers; the firm was known originally as Marino Brothers Plumbing. Al and brother Joe Marino later formed Elk Plumbing. By 1968, the business branched out to other home repair and improvement services, including carpentry, construction, heating and air conditioning, remodeling, electrical, and more.
Al Marino died in early February 2012 at the age of 82. He was succeeded by his son, Jay Marino, who worked with his father for more than 40 years, starting during summer breaks as a teenager.
“My father founded the company in 1952 and I was born in 1953,” Jay Marino said last week. “Rumor has it, my father was saving up for the hospital bill to pay for me, but he decided to take the money and buy the truck for the company. He said, ‘If the business fails, they’ll repossess the truck, but they won’t repossess the kid.’ So that was his first big business decision.”
“Right after high school, I went right into the business,” Jay Marino recounted in a 2012 Metro Kanawha article. “It was very enjoyable; he was a wonderful teacher.”
Among the lessons imparted and learned, he said, was his father instilling in him and fellow trainees and employees a profound sense of customer service. When homeowners or business people called to report plumbing problems, Jay Marino cited as an example, Al Marino would “take the time to talk them through it,” to possibly save the callers the necessity (and expense) of a service call.
As president of Al Marino Inc., Jay Marino continues his father’s (and uncles’) legacy. “The number one goal is satisfied customers, and, hopefully, the profits will follow,” he said in an article commemorating Al Marino Inc.’s 60th anniversary. That goal is still uppermost in daily operations a decade later. Al Marino’s established policy of guaranteeing 100% customer satisfaction or the follow-up work is free remains a company mainstay as well.
The global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 presented unprecedented challenges for the company, Jay Marino said.
“During the pandemic, we kept hearing that people were hoarding toilet paper,” he said. “I’d say, ‘They’re not hoarding it — they’re using it!’ From the standpoint of being a plumbing contractor, our business exploded because of the pandemic.
“It was a challenge when it first came through, particularly being in the industry were in,” he added. “Safety and hygiene are paramount to this business. We were using PPE, masks, gloves, things of that nature. We already had N-95 masks. We were sharing them with hospitals in the beginning [of the pandemic], and we became designated as an essential business. We were very fortunate that we never had a major outbreak of the disease, managed it, and kept everyone as safe as we could.”
He said the pandemic did have one effect on company operations. “We don’t do the remodeling or handyman work any more. We’re really focused now on the major trades in the home. One thing during the pandemic that we totally focused on was keeping people in their homes and keeping them comfortable. Prior to the pandemic, people could leave their homes and go out or to their offices. They weren’t doing that during the two years of the pandemic, but they had to have service. Without plumbers, we have no hygiene, so it’s really had us focusing on plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical work.”
The family tradition continues strongly 70 years later at Al Marino Inc., however, Jay Marino said. “The third generation is in here and we’re very solid — it is the future of the company. My son, Charles, is embedded in the company.”
Al Marino Inc.’s offices are located at 1653 Fourth Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. To contact Al Marino Inc. and find out more about their range of services, “Call the Al!” at 304-345-9000, direct email messages to service@almarinoinc.com, or browse the company website, almarinoinc.com.